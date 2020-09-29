Dennis Semsick, 71, Pine Township. Wife Cheryl, two sons, two stepsons, six grandchildren.
Semsick worked 35 years as an engineer at PennDOT District 10. He is a lifelong resident of Indiana County, a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and Western Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. He has been involved in community service with The Salvation Army, Indiana Love Basket program, Indiana Optimists Club, Little League Baseball and Trinity Cathedral Church.
“Since 2010 I’ve been following politics but didn’t feel anything move me until his cycle. It’s Act 76 (known as House Bill 76 or Senate Bill 76, a perennial property tax reduction proposal). I’m a detail guy and I studied it … and we analyzed it and I got so upset over that piece of legislation and what it will do to our people. I complained to my wife, ‘I’m going to stop following the news or I’m going to get involved.’ She encouraged me to get involved.
“It’s absolutely horrible. There are 45,000 parcels in Indiana County; 49 percent are homesteads and 51 percent are others. Act 76 was meant to relieve the tax burden on senior citizens so no one lost their house due to taxes. You have to replace it, and what happens is your personal income tax will virtually double. Sales tax will go up 1 percent. If (76) passed, I would be cleared of $2,300 of real estate tax, but I would lose all that plus another $1,400 (in an increase of income and sales taxes).
“We’re going to kill our low-income and working middle classes with that tax (reform). I feel this is a calling for me. I’m not looking for another job, this is a calling, a heartfelt response from me to help my fellow man. That’s why I’m here.”
The candidates were asked to identify the issues confronting the district and the state that have been overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of the virus, the governor had to make decisions that have harmed our small businesses and people are really upset about that. Our Republican legislators have harassed our governor endlessly over this stuff. There’s no way you can have a global pandemic … everybody has to kick something in to get through this.
“In 2010, our state Legislature really started cutting the support for IUP. In the last 10 years, IUP student tuition has gone up 40 percent, all because the Legislature has cut back. When that happened, our enrollment dropped. It’s down in the 9,000s from 16,000. Think about what that’s doing to our local business.
“It’s horrible what they’re doing to municipalities. They mandate stuff for them to do and they never give them money. These people are hurting, they’ve cut everything they possibly can. People need broadband, they need waterlines, they need sewer lines, they need things they can’t get, and they don’t have the money. Let’s start some kind of cash flow for municipalities and help them.”
Semsick said the state pays too much in subsidies to gas producers, utility companies and insurance companies.
“I want to evaluate all forms of tax welfare and start cutting them. There’s too much out there.”
Semsick said an increase in the state’s minimum wage would translate to more local spending: “I don’t understand why people fight it; it will stimulate small businesses.”
How would the candidates solve the problems confronting the district?
“For every issue I see, I have identified a source of revenue on my Facebook and website. I support a Marcellus shale tax. There’s no reason we are not taxing that (industry) except for unethical reasons.”
Semsick said the Legislature is swayed too much by gas industry lobbyists.
“We have to go get that (gas production tax). Then we start eliminating corporate welfare.
“Education is the same way. It is underfunded. I believe they are going to try to do away with free public education. No one knows there’s an initiative by the Legislature to kill public education. They came out a couple of years ago and approved charter and cyberschools.”
Semsick said the cyber and charter schools, as profit-making businesses, now consume 25 percent of the state funds budgeted for local districts, and the money goes to profits and high-paid executives.
“If we lose free education, we’re going to be paying a hell of a lot more for education in the end. We need to be vigilant. People I know in public education say they’re concerned that education as we know it will not exist in the near future.”
Candidates were asked to speak about whether the state House and Senate have had appropriate roles in responding to the pandemic.
“No, I think they are a big part of the problem.” Semsick said. “First, seven bills were submitted to the governor, almost a bill a month. Almost every one has been vetoed. They could have been working on tax reform. Anything. Something positive to help our people. Our legislators have been out in public downplaying the severity of the virus and have never supported wearing a mask in public.
“It’s too late now; the die is cast. People are entrenched in this and I don’t know how we’re ever going to get beyond it. I remember when they came out with ‘no shirt, no shoes — no service,’ and people accepted that, no problem. Now, all of a sudden, you tell someone they have to wear a mask, and you’re infringing on their rights. It’s absolutely crazy,” Semsick said.
“If we had sacrificed for just one whole month … we wouldn’t be having this conversation. This would all be gone. Our numbers would be so low that we could be back in school normally. What happened is that our people refused to accept any responsibility. They want everything, self-gratification, for themselves. They want to be able to do what they want, when they want, and that’s it. And they’re not responsible for anything. We are here today because of our own decisions.
“We’re No. 2 in the state behind Centre County, another college town. We’re a college town, we know what these kids are going to do. Luckily, this increase right now is in the university, but if you hang around a campfire long enough, you’re going to get smoke on you. If those numbers keep going up, it’s going to work its way into our population in the county.”
Semsick said state regulations that now allow increased capacity in bars and restaurants, with winter only months away, is “total irresponsibility.”
“My question to them is, ‘Are you trying to get more people sick?’ Are they doing it on purpose or just fanning the flames of controversy to keep this a political issue? That’s what I think it is more of right now. All this man (Gov. Tom Wolf) has tried to do is save lives, and he has taken all this grief from these people. If we would just wear a mask for a month, all this would go away. We have to help ourselves. We are responsible to ourselves.”
What would you change about the state’s responsibilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak?
“Part of the bills that our state Legislature sent to the governor and that he vetoed — what they’re trying to do is a power grab. They want to be a part of the decision-making process. They are the guys that have sat on the tax reform bill for 20 years. They can’t even decide that issue, yet they want to be a part of their responsible decision-making process with the pandemic. You’ve got to be a lot quicker than that.”
Because the pandemic has slowed the economy and, in turn, reduced expected revenue collection by the state, where should the budget be cut and which programs and services should be protected so they continue?
“For me, as a challenger to the position, it is difficult for me to answer. I’m not in the position and I don’t know what the budgets are. Those numbers have to be crunched. This is big; that’s not a decision that’s going to be worked out, not just by the House and the Senate. It will require a lot of comprehensive analysis.
“But things like education have to be funded at some kind of level and maintained. The question is, are we going to have to have help to recover from this? And that is part of the problem we had, cyber education, before the pandemic came out. I think there was a buy-in across the board, that they knew they were going to have to get more money into education in this session.
“We’re going to need federal help or some borrowing assistance to be stable. It’s all got to be analyzed and looked at, and not being in the Legislature, I’m limited. There is always a way, but to me there is only one solution: You have to have people that know what the words ‘compromise’ and ‘negotiate’ are. If you don’t have that, I don’t care how much money you have, you’re not going to resolve anything.”
Of all the changes that have come about in government and culture because of the pandemic, which have some good and ought to be continued?
Semsick praised the work of local leaders, such as school district superintendents and others.
“These guys elevated their game. They were good before and they elevated their game and virtually did the impossible. The experience they gained will stay with them and help them to be a lot more efficient in the future. They didn’t need it, but they’re going to take care of that experience, and it is a wealth to them.
“I think the way people have come out in support of essential people, those who work in convenience stores and grocery stores, I think that’s fantastic. And we should continue to respect these individuals and show our respect to them,” Semsick said. “That goes for everybody: our emergency providers, first-line responders, all these people. The way people reach out to them and show their appreciation and love for these people, that’s important. So we should keep that up.
“I would like to say the community — that part of the community that worked to come together, that’s good, and it brought us close together.
“And maybe we learned something about the other side of the community that doesn’t want to participate. Maybe it teaches us that no matter how clear something looks, there is another side to it and we need to be more tolerant.”
In what way do you stand out from your opponent as the better choice for voters?
“I hear that my opponent likes to talk to people and hear their point of view, and he’s a very good listener, and that’s good. For me, my management style is that there are talkers and there are doers,” Semsick said. “We are, in today’s world, far beyond talking. We need to be doing. My opponent is more … he is supportive of the Republican Party line, which is the trickle down. To me, that is an old, tired program that has been proven several times that it does not work.
“My goal, and I realize I’ll be the new kid on the block, is that I’ll be the voice. I can ask the tough questions when I’m in Harrisburg. I’ll hold people to the fire. Even my own party, I’ll hold my party to the fire.
“Anything I hear comes back to Indiana. I want you to know everything I know. That’s part of the transparency.
“But my goal is to put more money in the people’s pockets right now,” Semsick said. “I want to do that through tax reform, Marcellus shale (production tax), lower prescription drugs (prices) and the minimum wage increase. I want to put money in their pockets and leave it there.”
Semsick said he was a leader in creatively budgeting road and highway projects while at PennDOT to get the most from limited amounts of money available for public works.
“All projects are funded 80 percent federal, 20 percent state. When I was there, my style was to push the envelope. What can I do to work with that 20 percent number? I found a way and people said ‘you can’t do it.’ It took me years to do it, and it worked.”
Semsick said he developed public-private partnerships that encouraged developers to invest in road improvements to their benefit, have PennDOT perform the improvements within the scope of the public project, and save on the state’s share of the cost, allowing PennDOT to increase other local maintenance projects.