Former Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty, 47, said his courtroom experience is unmatched, whether it is criminal jury trials, civil litigation or family law.
“Since 2002, you would be hard pressed to find a lawyer who has spent more time in the courtroom than I have,” Dougherty said. “I have a broad legal practice area that encompasses divorce, child custody, adoption, paternity, domestic violence, child abuse and other matters related to the family structure.”
He said his passion about the legal system prompted him to run, and said the challenges of COVID-19 will require the next judge to be able to step in and get right to work.
“I am well versed with the operations of the court, starting as a law clerk in 2000,” Dougherty said. “I was able to observe firsthand the qualities that make for a good jurist. My goal was to prepare myself with the training, education and experience to have the opportunity to protect and improve our community and our local legal system.”
In June, Indiana Borough Council voted 9-2 to name him as Neva Stotler’s successor as borough solicitor.
At the time, Dougherty said he did not think his being nominated the month before for Common Pleas Court would affect his new role.
“They know I am running, they know I am the Democratic nominee,” Dougherty said. “I treat this (new job) no differently than any other client I represent.”
His background includes a diploma from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1992, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1997, and a degree in 2000 from Duquesne University School of Law.
He also had summer work in 1998 with the homicide prosecution unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and in 1999 as a legal intern for federal Appeals Court Judge Timothy L. Lewis.
He also worked in 1999 and 2000 in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, and in 2000 and 2001 as a judicial law clerk in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
In 2001 he joined the Law Office of Michael S. Delaney, later known as Delaney, Dougherty & Fritz PC, during his 10 years there.
“(I) handled (a) wide array of civil litigation matters, including family law, adoptions, oil and gas, property issues, personal injury, municipal law and estates,” Dougherty said.
He also was an assistant district attorney from 2002 to 2008 when Robert S. Bell was Indiana County district attorney, first assistant district attorney from 2008 to 2011 when Thomas M. Bianco was DA, then the county’s chief prosecutor from 2012 to 2020.
There, he also supervised a staff of 13; chaired the Indiana County Criminal Justice Advisory Board; and served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute and the executive committee of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association.
“I have an institutional history and understanding of the daily operation of the court system,” Dougherty said. “Working hand in hand with Judge (Michael T.) Clark to form the Indiana County Veterans Treatment Court allowed me to work with all the different stakeholders to develop a system that is fair to all the participants.”
He also worked as part of a team with the court and Indiana County Jail to create the Booking Center at the county jail, which enables those charged with crimes to be efficiently processed.
“I also worked with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and the court to institute many programs at the Indiana County Jail to address drug addiction,” Dougherty said. “I worked with the Alice Paul House and Indiana County Child Advocacy Center and the court to develop and implement the use of video technology to allow children of tender years to testify via closed circuit television to lessen the trauma of facing the defendant in open court. I was also instrumental in creating the current model of the Child Advocacy Center working with the Care Center to combine locations and services enabling child victims a safe, child friendly space for both interviewing and medical exams.”
As district attorney, Dougherty recalled, “I implemented Project LifeSaver that provides families a sense of security. This program protects older adults and children with special needs who might wander from home to be found promptly.
“I reinstated the Elder Abuse Task Force and Senior Citizen Law Day (Scam Jam),” he added. “My practice in our community recognized the need to inform and educate the ‘greatest generation’ about scams robbing seniors of their financial stability.”
As a former member of the family law committee of the Indiana County Bar Association, Dougherty said he “advocated to make positive changes in our Family Court System in collaboration with local lawyers and the court.”
If elected, Dougherty pledged to “always follow the law as written by the legislature. A judge is not vested with the power to make new laws from the bench but is to follow the laws enacted. I vow to work hard and look to improve how the court can operate more efficiently for the citizens. Making just decisions regarding your family and our community will be a priority of mine.”
He also promised to never forget that he works for all the people of Indiana County.
Dougherty has been married to Amy DeFurio Dougherty for 21 years. They live in White Township with their two children, Garrison, 15, and Charleigh, 13.
More information about his campaign is available at doughertyforjudge.com and on Facebook.