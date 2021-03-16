Douglas V. Leasure, 60, of Clarksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in 1960 in Punxsutawney to Donald V. and Patricia Smith Leasure, of Indiana.
Following high school graduation, Doug worked in the coal business with his father until 1998, when he relocated to Florida. There, he worked for Hughes Supply. He returned home in 2006 and began working for Targe Energy until he became disabled in 2012. Despite battling diabetes from age 16, and suffering a heart attack followed by open-heart surgery, Doug had a love-of-life attitude. He enjoyed hunting, working outdoors and spending time with his nieces, nephew, stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his mother, Pat Leasure; a sister, Sherri (Jon) Jorgenson; nieces and nephew, Kayla, Nicole and Joe Jorgenson, of Clarksburg; stepdaughters, Dawn (Dave) Warywoda and Bobbi (Jay) Jefferson; step-grandchildren, Legend, Wyatt, Easton and Lily; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doug was saved on July 16, 1969, while attending a Good News Club with Child Evangelism Fellowship and is most likely enjoying a reunion with his Dad and others who preceded him in death.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daryl Jeffers officiating. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Doug to Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 Hwy E., Clymer, PA 15728.