The Cartersville is a two-story, three-bedroom duplex with bathrooms on both levels and plenty of separation between the units. The only shared walls are between the garages, powder rooms and patios. Because the units are mirror images of each other, only one will be described. Slender wooden posts bound a front porch easily large enough to accommodate a porch swing or other outdoor furniture. The front railing creates privacy, while adding nostalgic charm.
Stepping inside, you move through the entry vestibule into the living room. A roomy coat closet is straight ahead, across from stairs leading to the second-floor bedrooms. The kitchen and dining room are linked at the rear, with only a peninsular counter and raised eating bar between them. Counters wrap around three sides of the kitchen, while cupboards line two and fill the space above the refrigerator as well.
Note the small counter next to the refrigerator. This is an ideal spot for a telephone, with cookbook storage on the shelves below. Laundry appliances, a powder room and garage access are mere steps away.
Wide windows at the rear and side of the dining room (or eating nook, if you prefer) let in plenty of natural light, creating a sunny space for starting the day. And when temperatures climb, meals can move outside. Sliding glass doors provide easy patio access and can be left open to increase air circulation in summer. Three bedrooms are upstairs in the Cartersville. Two are in the front and the owners’ suite is at the back. While it shares the upper bathroom, it does have a private dressing area with a basin and a roomy walk-in closet.
