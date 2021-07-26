Ambitious and optimistic outdoors people should
consider applying for the upcoming elk license drawing soon.
The deadline to apply for
the three separate seasons occurs at the stroke of midnight at the end of this month.
With a healthy herd, Pennsylvania offers a hunt of a lifetime for trophy-class bulls and high odds of success on antlered and antlerless elk. Elk are located in the remote, mountainous part of the state, and the hunt is sure to be an adventure regardless of whether a tag is filled. I have friends who have harvested Pennsylvania elk, and that helps fuel my hopes of someday drawing one of the prized tags.
At a minimal cost, a hopeful hunter can have up to three chances to draw an elk tag while accumulating
additional chances if
unsuccessful for upcoming years. The elk drawing is held live during the elk festival and is an exciting event to explore. Due to the remote elk range, the congestion during the festival and during peak elk viewing season can be
significant, and viewers should be prepared for
difficulty parking and
traveling.
The second round of
antlerless deer license
applications will begin Aug. 2. If you have yet to apply for the first round, doing so in the next few days should all but guarantee drawing a tag. This year the setup for
checking on whether a
license was awarded and accumulated points was revamped. More information is now required to log into the PALS system, and evidently the new system was partially to blame for the slow service on Monday when
antlerless applications first were received.
If you plan on applying for an elk tag, I would do so sooner rather than later as slow service could be a
program as the deadline looms.
Those craving an outdoor adventure have plenty of options this summer when the weather conditions are favorable. Groundhog
hunting is perhaps the most obvious choice for a
summertime outing. The animal is abundant in grassy areas, although one must seek out areas that have been mowed recently as the
vegetation all but conceals the large rodent.
A hunter can make the hunt what they wish by limiting their range or extending it with either archery
equipment, shotguns,
rimfires or long-range
varmint rounds. Most
property owners view the weather predicting
woodchuck negatively and are more than willing to grant a respectful and responsible hunter permission. Wishes of property owners vary, so it is important to cover all aspects of the hunt and avoid
confusion.
Crows and coyotes are also now open to licensed
hunters and can prove a
worthy adversary. Much like the groundhog, a good
portion of the population views these predators in a negative light and is happy to see their numbers thinned. Young-of-the-year are naive to the danger of man and at times can provide some of the easier hunting one can have. By the dead of winter, hunting either crows or coyotes can be frustrating as they learn to survive by avoiding man.
Bullfrogs, rattlesnakes and snapping turtles can provide another unique adventure. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission governs these species, and there are specific seasons and limits for all. It is important to fully understand the rules and regulations for pursuing these species as they deserve just as much respect as that of our game animals.