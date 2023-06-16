Country star Justin Moore will be at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana as part of "The You, Me, & Whiskey Tour" with special guest Jon Langston on Thursday, Nov. 2. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23.
Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, “With a Woman You Love,” the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is featured on his eight-track collection of tunes, "Straight Outta the Country." The Arkansas native’s extensive fanbase helped boost his fifth studio album, "Late Nights and Longnecks," to the top of the charts upon its release. Lead track “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and follow up “Why We Drink” both peaked at No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard.
Moore’s previous project, "Kinda Don't Care," earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.” It served as a follow-up to his second No. 1 album release, the gold-certified "Off the Beaten Path." Over his 10-plus-year career, Moore’s No. 1 hits have also included “Point at You,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day,” as well as seven Top 10 hits and platinum-certified albums "Justin Moore" and "Outlaws Like Me."
The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert, routinely traversing coast-to-coast on headline runs and hitting the road this spring to headline his "Country On It Tour." Adding to his already impressive career, Moore has also been busy hosting his Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat with tour manager JR and interviewing guests such as Oscar award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; country stars Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi and Brantley Gilbert; wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN’s Marty Smith. He also recently took on a new role as co-host on 103.7 The Buzz’s morning drive-time sports talk show, “Morning Mayhem,” where he spends his weekday mornings dishing out his never-ending sports knowledge on-air.
Tickets are available at IUPtix.com or at the First Commonwealth Bank Box Office.
