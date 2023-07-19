The Indiana Players will present this year’s summer youth musical, “Press Start!,” beginning this weekend.
Under the direction of Sharon Herring, a talented cast of 20 young actors, ages 6 to 18, bring to life this comedy adventure through song, dance and action-packed scenes.
According to publisher Beat by Beat Press, “‘Press Start’ transports us inside the bright, pixelated world of video games! When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser that will help them raise gold rings and play on. Through hilarious and heartfelt musical numbers we see the heroes, villains and sidekicks like we’ve never seen them before. But when things go terribly awry, it’s the quiet sidekick Little Mushroom who must find the hero within to help save the day!”
Performances will take place Friday through Sunday and July 28-30 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $10 for Indiana Players members and $8 for children younger than 6.
Tickets are available online at www.indianaplayers .com or at the box office. The House and Box Office open 30 minutes before each performance. If you have any questions, please email tickets@indianaplay ers.com.
For more information, check out www.indiana players.com, facebook.com/indianaplayers and Instagram @theindiana players. Have questions or suggestions? Email the Indiana Players at info@indi anaplayers.com.
