Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Theater-by-the-Grove will open its 2021-22 season and return to live performances with the premiere of Pittsburgh playwright T.J. Young’s play “The Inseparables.”
Directed by Richard Kemp, the production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-6 on the Waller Hall Mainstage with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Virtual performances of a previously recorded performance will be available for streaming Nov. 6 and 7.
Tickets for live performances (or unique streaming codes for virtual performances) will be available for purchase online and over the phone. Audiences who are attending live shows are required to wear face masks.
“The Inseparables” tells the comic tale of a theater company, “The North American Unified Theatre Collaborators of the West,” who really want to put on a show. The actors have decided to stage a new adaptation of “The Three Musketeers.” Only, they aren’t nearly as prepared as they should be.
With puppets and pool noodles, this theater group prepares for their glorious comeback ... that may not happen. Called “a joyous romp that is both reverential and entirely original” and “a love letter to theatre as the source material,” “The Inseparables” is a fun evening of entertainment for those who are newcomers to the tale or for those who are familiar with the story of “The Three Musketeers.”
Theater-by-the-Grove’s productions will be performed and presented both in person and virtually. Tickets for this event are available for purchase online through the Lively Arts website, www.iup.edu/live lyarts/events.
Access to purchase tickets (or online streaming codes) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting the events page of the website and clicking on the link of your chosen performance. If you prefer, you may call the Ticket Hotline at (724) 357-2787 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance.
Due to limited staffing and safety precautions, walk-up ticket sales may be limited or unavailable due to limited staffing and safety precautions. Audience members are encouraged to purchase their tickets online or by phone.
For more information on this and other events as well as group tickets within the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu. Theater-by-the-Grove is produced by the Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance and the College of Arts and Humanities. It is funded, in part, by the IUP Student Cooperative Association.
The Lively Arts, a program of the College of Arts and Humanities, presents nearly 200 performances, programs and exhibits annually.