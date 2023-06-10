Jackson Browne’s first standing ovation in his return to Pittsburgh on June 4 came before he even sang or played one note.
He simply walked unannounced onto the stage at the sold-out Benedum Center and strapped on his guitar.
And that’s as it should be for the longtime friend of the region, enthusiastically embraced by fans, including his many followers in Indiana and Armstrong counties, in any of our many venues in which he has shared his stellar talent since the 1970s.
He’ll be 75 this fall, but the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, hailed by Rolling Stone as one the greatest songwriters of all time, remains as young and spirited as his music, which is why it was another magical evening Sunday. In a program that ran for more than two hours and included a brief intermission, he offered a highlight tour through the decades of some of his most treasured and recent songs and along the way paid homage to other songwriters who inspired him.
The show had an intimacy to it, which he happily acknowledged.
“It’s really enjoyable playing a lot of these songs in this format with this band (three musicians and two outstanding singers) rather than in a bigger hall,” he said.
It also allowed for an informality with Browne interacting and joking with the audience and the band throughout the show.
MEET THE BAND
The band included the amazing Greg Leisz, lap steel guitar and electric guitar, and his wife, Mai Leisz, on electric bass and vocalists Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart.
Browne regularly moved back and forth between guitar and piano, at one point quipping, “You’d never believe how many guitars are backstage.”
Before the band took the stage, Browne performed the late Warren Zevon’s gentle lament, sung to God, “Don’t Let Us Get Sick.” --
“Don’t let us get sick, don’t let us get old
Don’t let us get stupid, all right?
Just make us be brave and make us play nice
And let us be together tonight.
… I’m lucky to be here with someone I like
Who maketh my spirit to shine.”
It was a lovely preamble for the vibe of the evening.
The audience certainly was ready.
MANY SONGS WERE SUNG
Browne and band delivered with 26 songs.
In earlier interviews he has said, “I hope my music is compelling and people get from it what it does for me. I make it for myself and I hope others (identify with it). Saying what you believe in is good for you. Identifying yourself to others who believe the same, and finding common ground with people, it’s a healthy thing to do. I really feel fortunate having this job.”
He added, “I think racial and economic and environmental justice are at the root of all the other issues we’re facing right now. Dignity and justice are the bedrock of everything that matters to us in this life.”
He continues to be involved in environmental advocacy, which dates back to the late 1970s when he protested against nuclear power plants and helped found the Musicians United for Safe Energy for clean energy production in 1979, along with Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall.
He has received numerous awards for his philanthropic work, including his most recent Gandhi Peace Award from the Promoting Enduring Peace organization.
LYRICAL SAMPLING
“I don’t know what to say about these days. I’m seeing people changing in the strangest ways,” he lamented Sunday in one song, “Long Way Around.”
“She’s the dreamer in the shadow of the wall. She’s the believer that love can conquer all … She’s everywoman who ever had to choose, Who ever had to lose,” he sang in “The Dreamer.”
Inclusion is an important component to Browne in our lives. “I think that idea of inclusion, of opening yourself up to people who are different than you, that’s the fundamental basis for any kind of understanding in this world,” he once explained.
His intriguing ”Downhill from Everywhere,” the title track of his most recent, Grammy-nominated album in 2021, which he performed at the Benedum, has been described as “a Bob Dylan style production that portrays how far we still need to go in humanitarian, environmental and political ideology.
It concludes with this thought: “And you hide all the messes trying to be free.”
The powerful cover of Cuban songwriter Carlos Varela’s “Walls and Doors” offered this take home to the audience: “There can be freedom only when nobody owns it. Ever since the world’s existed, There’s one thing that is certain, Some people build walls, Others open doors.”
And Browne’s interpretation of Steven Van Zandt’s 1984 “I Am a Patriot” rocked with a passion that would have had Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger smiling:
“I was walking with my brother
And he wondered what’s on my mind
I said what I believe in my soul
It ain’t what I see with my eyes
And we can’t turn our heads this time
… And I only know one party. And its name is freedom.”
Browne covered the song in his 1989 “World in Motion” album and he and Van Zandt sang the song together during the last of the Vote for Change shows in 2004.
THE HITS KEPT ON COMING
Browne and band kept the audience engaged with “Doctor My Eyes,” “These Days,” “The Barricades of Heaven,” “Shape of a Heart,” “Running on Empty,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “Late For The Sky,” “The Pretender,” and encored with the always appropriate ending, “The Load-Out/Stay,” with its homage to roadies who keep the show literally on the road, and Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs’ classic plea to “Stay.”
The audience took its cue, singing the invitation to Browne and the band to “Oh won’t you stay just a little bit longer, please say you will stay.”
A beaming Browne patted his heart in thanks as he led his merry musical travelers off into the night to set up in the next town and “do it again.”
Rex Rutkoski is a regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Pa. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.