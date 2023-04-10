“There is a thin line between righteousness and madness!”
This is the tagline for the film “Wieland,” which will become the first film shown at the American Literature Association’s conference in Boston on May 26. The film was produced by Zerfoss Studios, which was created by Indiana County native James Zerfoss as part of a production deal with Eternity Box Films.
According to a press release, The film is a “Gothic Horror Musical” adaptation of the first successful American Gothic Horror novel by Philadelphia native Charles Brockden Brown and stars Emily Lapisardi as the main character and narrator Clara Wieland and Mike Markoff, who starred in the CW network’s “Death Squad,” as the villain Carwin.
“We feel that Gothic Horror has been underrepresented in films, particularly recently,” said Lapisardi, who also co-wrote the film with her husband, Cody Knotts. “There was a long tradition of adapting gothic literature, but nobody has been doing much of it recently.”
“It’s weird that the man who inspired all these great writers (like Mary Shelley, who wrote “Frankenstein”) got forgotten,” said Knotts, who also directed the film. “It’s because no one made them into films.”
Knotts says part of the reason he wanted to adapt “Wieland” was his own interest in stories that deal with humanity’s struggle with its darker nature.
“Wieland” tells the story, through Clara’s perspective, of religious zealotry, mental illness and the supernatural. Clara witnesses the murder of her brother’s wife and children at the hand of her brother, Theodore (played by Christian Peterson in the film). Theodore believed he was enacting the will of God as he began hearing God’s voice urging him to murder them. Clara later finds out that Carwin, who is a ventriloquist, liked to make people think they were hearing voices and did so to Theodore.
While an intriguing story to Lapisardi and Knotts, adapting the late 18th century novel came with some challenges.
“It’s wordy,” Knotts said. “We tried to keep the original language, but (Brown) wrote it in that 18th century style using ‘thee’ and ‘thou.’”
One decision they had made was to adapt the novel into a musical, drawing upon Lapisardi’s knowledge as the music director for the United States Military Academy. Lapisardi says most of the musical numbers take place in Clara’s head to help differentiate between what is real and what is her thoughts or dreams.
“Many of the pieces are 19th century parlor songs,” Lapisardi said. “It is a particular interest to me and this whole culture where recorded music did not exist and the role music played in families and circles of friendship: music-making as a community. So, we wanted to begin with that genre and play with it a little bit.”
The creators say they are honored and excited to be the first feature film to be showcased at the upcoming literary conference, and Zerfoss is incredibly excited to get the studio’s work seen.
“We will eventually show it in (Indiana),” Zerfoss said, “but we are waiting to submit it to (film) festivals. We cannot submit a film that has premiered to festivals.”
As for the studio’s long-term goals, it wishes to bring a sound stage and film studio to Indiana.
“We’re working on securing a location,” said Zerfoss, who also owns real estate holding company Zerfoss Properties LLC. “We possibly could be purchasing a location in May, but it isn’t a guarantee.”
After a location is secured, Zerfoss will focus on fundraising to transform the location into a proper studio, and prepare to produce more films. As of now, the studio company has five films it wishes to see produced once operational.