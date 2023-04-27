The Indiana Players is presenting its production of “Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy by John Cariani and directed by Aleah Kessell.
The public is invited to join the Players on a trip to Almost, Maine, “a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.” (Dramatists Play Service, Inc.)
Performances will take place Friday through Sunday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for Indiana Players members.
Tickets are available online at www.indianaplay ers.com or at the box office. The house and box office open 30 minutes before each performance. If you have any questions, please email tickets@indianaplay ers.com.
For more information, check out www.indiana players.com., like the Facebook page at facebook.com/indianaplayers and follow the group on Instagram @theindianaplayers. Have questions or suggestions? Email the Indiana Players at info@indiana players.com.