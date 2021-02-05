Editor's note: This was originally published nationally on Feb. 4, 1999.
He gave Tom Cruise sleepless nights as the head of “The Firm.”
He was “Deep Throat” in the Watergate film, “All the President’s Men.”
His folksy wisdom brought gentle credibility to television’s “Evening Shade.”
And, as “King Lear,” he reminded us anew of Shakespeare’s power.
(In 2008, his Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role as a retired widower in "Into the Wild" made the then 82-year-old Cleveland native the oldest performer to ever be nominated in that category at the time.)
But the legacy of Hal Holbrook, one of America’s great actors, who died Jan. 23 at 95, just may be in his ongoing achievement of helping us look at ourselves as he breathes new life into the writing of a former Buffalo editor – Samuel Langhorne Clemens.
In a stunningly varied career of stage, screen and television covering more than half a century, Holbrook’s crowning achievement may be in his virtual career-long portrayal of Clemens – Mark Twain.
As he brings his “Mark Twain Tonight” to town, Holbrook is closing in on almost 2,000 performances of the one-man show. It has become, not unlike the great novelist and raconteur whom he portrays, an American classic.
He gave his first solo appearance as Twain in 1954, and has since performed it around the world, including India. No matter what other roles he accepts – his Emmy-nominated performance in Thorton’s Wilder’s “Our Town,” Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” or in such films as “All the President’s Men,” “Magnum Force,” “Wall Street” or “The Great White Hope” – he always seems to gravitate back to Twain.
The Mark Twain characterization came out of an honors project at Denison University after World War II. Holbrook began researching the one-man show in 1953, honing his material at night while he worked on a television soap opera – “The Brighter Day” – by day.
Ed Sullivan saw him and gave his Twain national television exposure. In the mid-60s Holbrook’s performance of Twain on Broadway won a Tony Award and resulted in a 90-minute CBS TV special of “Mark Twain Tonight!” It was nominated for an Emmy.
Holbrook now has more than 12 hours of material – culled from books (especially “Huckleberry Finn”), letters, newspaper articles, speeches and other sources – from which to choose for his two-hour shows, which change every night.
He comes on stage as Twain, (as he did one night at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh) with no set plan about which pieces he will do, and lets the audience and inspiration and often the news of the day guide him in creating a unique and personal evening.
THE PAST SPEAKS TO THE PRESENT
So on the mark was Twain as an observer of life that much of what he said more than 100 years ago sounds as contemporary as the morning news. Holbrook’s delivery and Twain’s writing can send an audience into uproarious laughter as if they were listening to a stand-up comedian. Or it can tug at the heart strings or draw an agreeing nod with the telling commentary.
Religion, hatred, politics, the opera, stupidity, hypocrisy, insurance, medicine, no subject was untouchable to Twain.
A century before managed health care Twin mused, “All you need to succeed in medicine is ignorance and confidence.”
Think your representatives in Congress are failing you now?
”Just imagine you are a member of Congress,” Twain observed in the 1800s. “Now imagine you are an idiot. Wait a minute. I ‘ve just repeated myself.”
Samuel Clemens, who died at 74 on April 21, 1910, in Redding, Connecticut, first used the pen name of “Mark Twain” in 1862, about eight years before he married Olivia Langdon of Elmira, N.Y. and settled in Buffalo as editor of the Buffalo Express.
He died in New England in 1910 at the age of 75. But, almost 165 years after his birth, some say Clemens as Twain is still alive in the person of Hal Holbrook.
Holbrook, generous with his time, talked candidly about it in my 1999 in-depth interview with him:
THE ONE-MAN SHOW TRADITION
Q. There seems to be something special about the tradition of a one-person show.
Holbrook: “I suppose it’s special. I always feel I have one of the best writers in the world standing right with me. I don’t think of it as being out there totally on my own. It can’t get lonely out there, not with Mark Twain’s material. You have all of this wonderful stuff.
Q. Did you ever think Twain would provide you with a life of work?
Holbrook: “I never thought that, not in the beginning. I wouldn’t say the idea didn’t occur for me when I first went out. I’ve always been a person who thinks ahead. I know I’m in a tough business. You’re always thinking ahead about to make a living.”
“I do know when I first did Mark Twain. I was determined to be authentic in every way I could, and he is so colorful. It occurred to me I could do this role until I was an old man if I wanted to. The idea I would actually do that was not an idea in those days.”
GREAT EXPECTATIONS?
Q. What would you tell someone to expect from ”Mark Twain Tonight.”?
Holbrook: “That they will have an entertaining evening and it’s going to surprise them. They probably think it will be a literary event and that they will have to know something about Twain’s work or something. Nothing could be further from the truth. It doesn’t matter if you never heard of Twain or you don’t know who this guy in the white suit is. The man is so interesting and funny. He makes people laugh very hard and he gets down to your brain and rattles things around and makes you think double – maybe question some ideas you have.”
Q. In what ways has your Twain evolved from when you first started presenting him?
Holbrook: “The material and presentation from me has matured. In some ways the shows have achieved a deeper arc and it’s darker in some areas.”
Q. Why does Twain still resonate today?
Holbrook: “Because he told the truth about things. When he wrote a story, he was telling the truth – what really happens between people and real truth about human nature. He had an extraordinary ability to pick out specifics of human nature and human behavior and write about them in such a colorful way that we immediately see the reality of what he was talking about. We see it, feel it, smell it. You can pick up a book like ‘Huck Finn’ and read a paragraph anywhere, and right away you recognize these people and recognize the truths of these characterizations and the humor and satire or horror of what they are saying.”
LESSONS FROM TWAIN
Q. There always seem to be lessons to be learned from Twain…
Holbrook: “Yes, there is a great deal to be learned from him. He really makes you think. He makes me think. I actually am enjoying doing this show in the past couple of years more than I have in some time. That’s because of all the political stuff going on, and the moral dissipation going on in our country – this separation we are allowing to happen between us and the moral standards of behavior and thought that has guided our lives for centuries.
“We are untying knots that bind us to these standards and goals and we are shooting off in what we feel are wonderful new directions. We’ll probably end up with a terrible headache and realize we have made a terrifying mistake. You don’t find freedom and love and excitement and meaning in life by detaching yourself from basic moral standards that have been the goal of most civilized countries over the past couple of thousand years.
“In other words, to dump history in the toilet and flush it down is not a very smart idea. That’s what we are doing and we have somehow allowed the younger generation of this country to think it is a great idea.”
Q. Do you think Twain would have quite a field day with what is going on in today’s news and the scandals in Washington?
Holbrook: “He would have had a tremendous field day. I have material that is so on the nose on what is going on today. It shocks the audience. They just explode with laughter. I select material that seems that he is talking about today. You don’t have to name names. The same asinine stuff that was going on 100 years ago is going on today.”
Q. One reviewer of “Mark Twain Tonight!” said, “This show teaches us something about ourselves, as individuals, as Americans; and it shows us where we have been, and how little ground we have covered to escape bigotry, selfishness and hypocrisy.” Did he nail it?”
Holbrook: “I think he did. That is a very true description. The show, more than ever, points that out now. That’s really what I try to do with this show – point out to people that we haven’t made great strides. Some of us seem to convince ourselves we have.”
Q. Would you have liked to have known Clemens?
Holbrook: “Not really. I never quite know how to answer that question. I have such a fullness of him in my imagination and in my brain. He presents himself as fully to me in his writing and my imagination has a grip on him. I would almost be afraid if I met him that he might not live up to that.”
WOULD HE HAVE ENJOYED MEETING TWAIN?
Q. What is your favorite Twain work?
Holbrook: “It’s very difficult not to say that “Huckleberry Finn’ is as fine a thing as was ever put together. It’s a gorgeous piece of work. In the past several years more and more of us are beginning to understand what he was getting at in the last third of ‘Huckleberry Finn.’ His last third wasn’t an accident. He knew what he was doing. Any good writer knows the emotional effect he wants to get. There was embarrassment at Jim being treated this way.”
Q. Ultimately, was Twain’s legacy that he made us look at ourselves?
Holbrook: “It’s as simple as that. Frankly, that’s exactly what I try to do with the show. The selection of material is all Mark Twain. I select it. I try to put it together in a certain way, one against another to achieve a certain effect. I might do a number on politics in Washington that may last six minutes and have 10 sources.”
HE SPOKE TO THE WORLD
Q. Is your Twain received differently when you present him outside of the country?
Holbrook: “No, he isn’t, except for whatever the language barriers happen to be. I did it in New Delhi, India, and had a good response. I did the show in Prague in the mid-’80s before the wall came down. At a certain point in the show, I spoke about lying, the silent lie that Mark Twain calls it. He said the silent lie was when you refuse to speak out in the face of a great injustice. By remaining silent you lie, he said. In 45 years, there have been three audiences that applauded at the end of that little section: once in 1961 in Hamburg, Germany; the second time in 1963 or ’64 in Oxford, Mississippi, when I was the very first event that Ole Miss was allowed to assemble for at the end of the (race) riots. The whole Army was there, and I was the guinea pig. They canceled football games and everything.”
Q. You’ve portrayed Twain and Lincoln. “Portrait of America,” which you hosted and narrated for Ted Turner’s network, won the prestigious Peabody Award. Has your work dealing with so much Americana and American issues generated a deeper appreciation for this country?
Holbrook: “It has, a real respect for a lot of our achievements and ideals that created this country. People unfortunately often spend too much time dwelling on where we have failed and too little time dwelling on where we have succeeded. I don’t mean this in a silly way. Too many people are overlooking the ideals that have created the strength of this country. I believe that strength is being eaten away by a deterioration in our moral focus.”
NOT AN OPTIMIST
Q. Are you optimistic that we can turn things around?
Holbrook: “Not so much anymore. I really am not. The technology has gotten such a horrifying grip on us and our brains. It’s taken us over. It’s like a freight train coming down the tracks and we’re strapped to the tracks. It runs right over you. You can’t get away from it. You give the human race a new toy like that and they always go too far with it. They can’t stop playing with it.”
Q. You creativity seems to be fueled by variety…
Holbrook: “Yes, that variety. I find it hard to attack anything the same way. Everything is different, maybe not a lot different. I get to do a lot of fascinating research.”
Q. What criteria do you use in choosing roles?
Holbrook: “I don’t know. It kind of just happens. I’m looking for an opportunity to do ‘Long Day’s Journey’ with my wife, Dixie Carter. I know she would be tremendous.”
Q. What are you proudest of in your career so far?
Holbrook: “That I have been able to earn a living as an actor and doing nothing else for 51 years. I’m prouder of that than anything, or any award I can get.”
Rex Rutkoski is retired from a 50-year full-time career as a daily newspaper reporter and nine years producing, writing and live hosting a weekend talk show on WDVE-FM, Pittsburgh. He remains an active, veteran regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport.