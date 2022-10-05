IUP beat Slippery Rock and has its destiny in its hands.
California is up next, and it seems the Vulcans are likely the Crimson Hawks’ toughest remaining test before a potential berth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game.
Sound familiar?
It was only a year ago when those facts were also true about the Crimson Hawks. But a week after whipping Slippery Rock on the road by 27, IUP squandered a great opportunity to win the PSAC West and play in the conference championship game when it coughed up a 10-point lead in the last two minutes of its game against California and lost 38-34.
Then came the infamous Edinboro game the following Saturday when the 1-6 Fighting Scots came to Indiana with a solid game plan and left with a 21-17 win. The loss effectively ended IUP’s playoff hopes just 14 days after the blowout of Slippery Rock had the Crimson Hawks soaring. The Rock, meanwhile, won its final three regular-season games, including a 38-26 victory against California, to claim the division title.
“They did a better job last year of recovering from the loss than we did recovering from the win, so we have a lot of work to do this week,” IUP head coach Paul Tortorella said Saturday after his team’s 20-12 win on Homecoming over Slippery Rock.
On Saturday, IUP — which entered the AFCA Top 25 at No. 18 this week — gets its rematch with California as a sort of do-over. Circumstances this time around are the same as they were last year in that a win puts IUP in position to achieve some season-defining things, including putting The Rock in its rearview mirror.
“They’re in the driver’s seat now for the division,” said Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz. “Our best chance now is if they drop a game or two like they did last year.”
Tortorella says he sees a different kind of team when he looks at the 2022 roster than he saw last year. And that gives him confidence that the Crimson Hawks don’t seem likely to waste the opportunity they earned last year.
In fact, he sees some similarities between this year’s team and the 2017 version that won the division, conference and region championships. Both had veteran offensive lines, experienced quarterbacks, depth at the skill positions, and a defense capable of shutting down some of the top offenses around.
“These kids have bought into that because they have great leadership,” Tortorella said. “They remind me of (the 2017) team we had a couple years ago that was really good at taking it one game at a time.”
MORE PROPS FOR BROWN: IUP receiver Duane Brown was named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week after catching 10 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns against Slippery Rock.
Cornerback Naszhir Taylor, who transferred to IUP from California this season, knows what it’s like to cover Brown and is glad he will only have to do it in practice.
“He’s a really amazing talent,” Taylor said. “He was hard to cover for me last year, so when I go up against him in practice every day, it’s like ‘iron sharpens iron.’ I love it.”
In four games, Brown leads the PSAC in receiving yards per game (138.5) and receptions per game (9.0), is second in catches (36) and receiving touchdowns (6), and is third in receiving yards (554). Since IUP did not play an opening-week non-conference game, the other receivers in the league have played five games.
NOTES ON THE WIN: IUP has now beaten Slippery Rock four of the past six meetings. The four wins have come by a combined score of 150-69. … The Rock has lost only two PSAC West games in the last four seasons, both to IUP. … IUP upped its record to 26-0 under Tortorella when it allows 17 or fewer points. … The last two seasons, Slippery Rock was ranked in the Top 10 while IUP was unranked when they met.