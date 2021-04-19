Family Promise of Indiana County, an organization that works to prevent and end family homelessness locally, is partnering with Family Promise National and its network of over 200 Affiliates nationwide to hold a digital awareness event on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for awareness and support. Due to the effects on communities, homes and low-income families, more Americans are at risk of homelessness while others have lost their jobs and are thereby unable to take care of their homes and families.
Family Promise Giving Day is a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and funds to support families across America experiencing homelessness or at-risk of losing their housing. In addition to providing emergency shelter, Family Promise focuses on preventing families from becoming homeless in the first place. Giving Day is 24 hours of genuine kindness, support and action for those in need. Join and be a part of something that is bigger than yourself.
Those who wish to help fight family homelessness by participating in Family Promise Giving Day can visit FPGives.org to donate or spread the word on social media by sharing content from Family Promise’s accounts.
Sponsors of this event include Clayton, Belk, Woodforest National Bank, TJX, Synchrony, KIA, Progressive, Ikea and eSalon.