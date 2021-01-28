DERRY TOWNSHIP — Authorities said a homeowner has been flown to UPMC Mercy’s burn unit in Pittsburgh with injuries suffered battling a fire that destroyed his residence along Pizza Barn Road early today.
The man and his wife initially were reported being trapped in the Cape Cod A-frame style house that was engulfed in flames when firefighters were called shortly before 3 a.m.
“Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire conditions that consumed the residence and were threatening an attached garage and other small exposures,” Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “Crews used an offensive attack within the attached garage to prevent fire spread while a defensive attack was used on the bulk of the fire.”
Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine said a state police fire marshal has been called in from Greensburg to investigate the blaze.
The weather was a factor with an air temperature of 25 and a wind chill of 15 at 2:55 a.m. at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe.
“We had a problem with hoses starting to freeze up,” Piantine said. “The road was a sheet of ice.”
Piantine said PennDOT did what it could, while Derry Township crews brought out anti-skid material to deal with the icy road.
Bradenville volunteers, who were on the scene until shortly after 6 a.m., are no strangers to Pizza Barn Road. Piantine said there were two working fires in that area within an hour two weeks ago, both of which were determined to be electrical in origin.
The latest fire brought out crews from throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties. Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department was called out by Westmoreland County dispatchers, who also sent out Bradenville’s department as well as volunteers from Derry Township, New Alexandria, Crabtree, Youngstown and Lloydsville, and an air unit from Latrobe.
Indiana County Emergency Management said Black Lick and Clyde volunteers also were dispatched into Westmoreland County at 2:46 a.m., then Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township’s department at 2:49 a.m.
Bolivar was called to standby for Black Lick at 2:54 a.m. and Armagh was called to standby for Clyde at 3:11 a.m.