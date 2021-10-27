Indiana County First Assistant District Attorney Gina Force, 32, said she is a proud lifelong resident of Indiana County, with a passion for using the justice system to help victims.
“This election for Indiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge is likely to be the last selection we make for decades,” Force said. “We’ve seen time and time again how important judges are and it has never been more important that we put someone with the right experience on the bench. I am the only candidate running for judge who has the quality and unmatched experience combining family law and prosecutorial experience in the courtroom.”
Having grown up in the Rochester Mills area, Force said she leans on her Indiana County values and roots in everything she does.
“After graduating from Marion Center High School, I attended Pennsylvania State University where I received a Bachelor of Science in Crime, Law and Justice and a minor in sociology,” Force said. “I graduated with high honors and as member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society due to my academic success.”
She then received her law degree from Syracuse University College of Law where she graduated cum laude, and had the privilege of participating in a summer clerkship under Judge Christopher Kinch, who holds a title of “Queen’s Counsel” and serves in the Woolwich Crown Court in England.
“This allowed me the opportunity to observe and participate from the bench in many criminal jury trials,” Force recalled. “Following law school, I knew I wanted to move back and practice law here in Indiana County because it is my home.”
She worked for a local firm in the private sector before opening her law firm.
“In 2016, I took a leap of faith and started my own general law practice, Ryen-Force Law PC,” Force recalled. “Shortly after opening, I was hired in the district attorney’s office as a prosecutor and began working as a parent advocate for cases with Children and Youth Services. I was quickly promoted to the first assistant district attorney by my opponent for my capability and qualifications and continue to serve in that capacity today under District Attorney Bob Manzi.”
During her time as a county prosecutor, Force served as co-counsel in the jury trial of Deandre Jones, who was convicted as a co-defendant in the 2014 stabbing death of Tyron Howard of Blairsville.
She also has been involved with pre-trial, post-trial and/or appellate matters for major crimes including, but not limited to, the case against Jones’ co-defendant Michael Eades, that against Jack Edmundson in the 2013 slaying of Frank Petro in Tunnelton, and the prosecution of Kareem Middlebrook in a drug case, Shaun Fairman in the fatal 2012 shooting of his father-in-law, Justin Stevenson in a 2016 double-slaying in Clymer, Nathanial Price, who appealed his case to state Supreme Court, and Brady Distefano.
She said this has allowed her countless hours of legal research and writing and even oral argument in the appellate courts of Pennsylvania. Also, Force has been appointed to serve as discovery master in cases involving complex civil litigation and has been admitted to the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Today she lives in White Township with her husband Chris and their son Kash. She decided to run for Common Pleas Court after hearing of the retirement of President Judge William J. Martin.
“We need judges that have experience across the broad spectrum of the law, specifically in the areas of family and criminal law,” Force said.
“My experience in private practice with a focus on family law, as a first assistant district attorney, as a parent advocate, as a mom, and as someone who has spent a significant portion of her career in Courtroom 3 of the Court of Common Pleas, I think sets me apart from my opponent.”
Force said she believes she is the only candidate that combines broad experience in all aspects of the law, a unique perspective, and that can hit the ground running on day one as judge.
“While most people know that I am first assistant district attorney and that I have been responsible for prosecuting murders, drug dealers, and violent criminals and making Indiana County a safe place to raise your family, I also have extensive experience in family law, which is the area of law the vacant courtroom will predominantly hear,” Force said.
In the latter category, she cites her years as a family advocate with Children and Youth Services and being involved with more than 500 cases in family-related matters, including cases that deal with intense family law issues.
“This means I have helped to make sure the justice system acts in the best interest of minors and keeps them safe, protected and gives them a chance to succeed,” Force said. “I have an extensive private practice focused on family law, and I am best equipped to handle this role as our next judge. Lastly, being the only woman running helps give me a different perspective when it comes to the justice system. While I am a tough on crime prosecutor, I also possess the temperament and compassion needed to deal with the difficult cases this job will face, and I am ready for the responsibilities this job will entail.”
Force is a member of Law Day Committee and has served as legal counsel for the Indiana County Prison Board, the local VFW Post 1989, the Plumville Borough, and other local fire departments.
More information about her campaign is available at www.ginaforceforjudge.com and on Facebook.