Have you ever taken a hike through Blue Spruce Park and wondered what types of trees are common on the trail? Are you curious about the plants that are native to this area, specifically which types are edible or attract butterflies? Want to learn more about salamanders?
These questions and more will be answered through one of the many programs offered by Friends of the Parks, a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization devoted to providing educational programs through Indiana’s county parks and Yellow Creek State Park. These free programs offer something for everyone from the veteran nature lover to the novice gardener.
There are over 30 programs planned for this year, so visit the Friends of the Parks website at www. indianacountyparks.org to learn more.
Friends of the Parks is a nonprofit organization funded through annual memberships and donations. The money earned through memberships is disbursed to Indiana County Parks and Yellow Creek State Park to be used for educational needs such as equipment and gear for programs. Included in a membership is a quarterly newsletter, direct-mailed brochure and an invitation to the annual meeting. If you are interested in becoming a member, the membership form is also available on the website.
Due to the uncertainty of this year, some of the programs are virtual and most require registration. We will adhere to all state guidelines regarding masks and distance, so be aware of these expectations.