Graceful pairs of slender posts highlight the Willowa’s open and inviting front porch. Being all on one level, this ranch-style plan is easily adaptable for aging in place. But the home is equally well-suited to families with youngsters or teens. Vaulted ceilings give an expansive feel to the entry, the study to the right of the entry, and the great room/dining area at the rear. A bench for shoe removal nestles into a rectangular alcove just inside the front door, where sidelights provide natural light.
Double doors on the right open into the study, which is in an ideal location for a home office. An arched opening on the left leads to secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. A 10-foot-high plant shelf marks the transition from the entry to the great room, but the vaulted ceiling overhead is open to both.
With a trio of wide windows filling more than half of the rear wall, the great room is as bright as it is spacious. Still more light washes in through windows and an atrium door in the dining area. A lengthy hutch fills the right wall, while the door at the rear leads out onto an easy-to-screen covered patio.
Workers in the spacious kitchen can keep an eye on everything in the great room, patio, and back yard. Raised eating and conversation bars wrap around the window side, and a roomy walk-in pantry fills one corner. The owners’ suite and a large utility room fill the Willowa’s right wing. The suite has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with twin vanities. Cabinets and counters line the utility room, which also serves as a pass-through to the three-car garage.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Willowa 30-737. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.