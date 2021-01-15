Remarks by Commissioners Chairman Michael Keith, Wednesday, Jan. 13:
“At this time, I wish to make a statement.
“I am one of three Commissioners with equal authority and responsibility for the County’s budget.
“In response to the December 17th Indiana Gazette interview that Commissioner Hess was provided that Commissioner Gorman and I were not. Nor were ever told that it happened and thus, were both blindsided when we read it.
“The article said that even though the budget was passed unanimously, Commissioner Hess “protested it.” I emphasize here that she not only voted for it, she seconded the motion not once, but twice when it was repeated. Then she gives an interview after the fact protesting her own vote.
“The preliminary budget was presented for public review at our November 18th meeting. The Indiana Gazette article that followed the next day was titled “First tax hike likely since 2013.” How come we did not hear of any ‘protest’ then? I emphasize, it was the same budget we approved during our December meeting. Furthermore, the day before the final budget passed the Commissioner’s came together to discuss it. None of us wanted to do this! Does anyone think that any of us ever want to increase taxes ever? Commissioner Gorman and I have continuously said, ‘we cannot and will not tax our way out of County issues that decades of decisions put us right where we are.’ This goes against everything we stand for. We were all devastated after all the work we had done to make an unprecedented 40% cut to the County’s budget.
“I started working this process right from the get-go in January to begin a formal budget process. This also accomplished our goal coming into office of meeting individually and collectively with our directors and fellow elected officials to get to know them, their staff and how they run their departments. Commissioner Gorman and I walked into a $6M dollar deficit. Did you hear me, we were handed a “welcome to being Commissioner you need to dig yourself out of a $6M dollar deficit. Thank God we started early so that we were able to make up for another $6M in LOST revenue because of COVID. This was while we were cutting department costs with our directors and other elected officials, refinanced the County’s debt and renegotiated as many contracts as possible in our first year to find $18 Million dollars of savings/cuts out of a $45 million budget.”
Unsolicited additional comments to The Gazette:
Following yesterday’s meeting, January 13, 2021 “To be able to criticize a function, a person must fully participate in the execution of a budget process, not to pass judgement on merely partial information received.”ac