Remarks by Commissioner Robin Gorman, Wednesday, Jan. 13:
“Mr. Chairman I also wish to continue remarks on the same issue.
“It also brings me no pleasure to have to use my time and energy in this way, but Commissioner Hess’s comments inferred that she had little or nothing to do with the 2021 budget. This is absolutely a false inference. She was often missing from the courthouse through much of 2020 while Commissioner Keith and myself forged ahead with tough decision making that needed to be done. And yes, perhaps she was doing her part with COVID you may say, but we asked and made every option for telework available to participate. And while she now says that in 2021, she will review every unbudgeted expense… Where has she been? Since the day we walked in the door, all three Commissioners are given the expenses monthly and asked to sign off on acknowledging that we have reviewed them. She has had the opportunity to do this since becoming a Commissioner several years ago.
“Commissioner Hess was also kept fully aware throughout this entire process as an equal partner and team member having equal authority and responsibility for the budget. She was always given the opportunity to attend all budget discussions and could have voiced any objections, protests, or solutions but she was often not there. In fact, at one point during the budget process Commissioner Hess expressed that we were approaching the budget the right way because this was not done in the time she had been here. She said, “I didn’t have this opportunity to do this when I entered office, and this has been very helpful to me.”
“Also, in the interview Commissioner Hess stated, “she was unclear about what we just did.” Really? She also said she had trouble hearing because she decided to Zoom into the meeting. The County’s IT Department records every meeting in its entirety. Commissioner Hess did not express concerns during the meeting that she was having trouble hearing. Go listen for yourself. The audio recording of the meeting is posted to the County’s website just as it occurred.
“Commissioner Hess knew exactly what she was voting on, not only months before, but because before every meeting the Commissioners are provided a comprehensive agenda and just prior to every meeting we walk through every item to be certain we have been fully informed to know what we are voting on.
“All I can say is I was blindsided by Commissioner Hess’s comments about the budget and the meeting after the fact.
“Lastly, Commissioner Hess said, “she went along with the vote for the sake of moving forward together, but then said a tax increase this year is wrong and that any unplanned expense in 2021 would meet her objection.”
“I did not run for office to “get along to go along.” Our differences are the strength we bring to the table when having to make difficult decisions in the best interest of all citizens of Indiana County. All Commissioner Keith and I have asked for in coming together as a team as equal partners are honesty and transparency. This was neither.
“Commissioner Keith and I take responsibility for this exceedingly difficult but necessary decision while it seems Commissioner Hess is running from it. I think that is what is most disappointing of all. It was an insult to all the elected officials, directors and staff who walked through this process along side of us for the first time working so hard to make difficult cuts in what became an unprecedented and worst time ever in history to have to do so.
“Mr. Chairman it is with regret that make these comments. This concludes my remarks.”
Unsolicited additional comments to The Gazette:
Following yesterday’s meeting, January 13, 2021:
As Commissioner Hess says and I am paraphrasing, we are three Commissioners with equal authority for our actions and decisions and we should each have our voices heard. That is correct. I also have a right for my voice as Commissioner to be heard. I also stand by what I said. Again, I simply state the truth and I take her own words, she continues to say she was not offered at the December meeting to make public comment. She did not find it hard yesterday when she spoke up and said, “I would like to make comment.” Was she prevented from doing so? No, because it is the “Commissioner’s meeting.” It is her meeting, and she can provide comment at any time.
If speaking the truth and asking repeatedly how to have three Commissioner’s contributions, ideas, solutions, voices at the table to work for all of our residents and again I agree with Commissioner Hess, “meeting all of the needs of Indiana County citizens” deserves all of us working together for them. In making her own voice be heard she speaks as though she is the only one on the team doing so. Perhaps she does not mean it that way, but it is the way it sounds because it leaves out the other two voices and all that they are doing to work for the residents of this County we all care about. I too will continue to work with colleagues to address the many challenges we have in front of us.