Response by Commissioner Sherene Hess, Wednesday, Jan. 13:
“Last year presented us with extraordinary challenges as it did for all leaders at every level of government.
“I stand by what I said about the county budget on December 17, 2021: raising taxes could have been postponed given the economic situation of Indiana County and the continuing dangers of the pandemic. The opportunity to comment on the county budget was not offered at the public meeting on December 16, 2021.
“In my first term, there was a good deal of collegiality, collaboration, and support. Not because we all agreed with each other on every issue, but because we knew this would help us move several key projects forward, projects that are investments In Indiana County. We worked together to strengthen our educational facilities, partner on work force development, address infrastructure problems related to stormwater management, roads, bridges, and broadband, and laid the groundwork for business development.
“In my second term, meeting the needs of Indiana County citizens is first and foremost. I will continue to work with others to connect Indiana County to the wider economy in Western Pennsylvania and strive to solve problems in ways that will help make our lives better. I will continue to work with colleagues to engineer solutions to the intractable challenges that our rural Pennsylvania county continues to face.
“In closing, we are threatened by the political divisiveness that exists at all levels of our government. We must find the common ground so that Indiana County can compete and deliver services to all of our citizens, especially those in need.”