A formal dedication by the Indiana Garden Club of two Paperbark Maple trees in honor of two recently deceased members was held on Oct. 30. The trees were planted as memorials to Ruth Berry and Peg Robinson, both long-standing members of IGC. Family members and garden club members were present for the dedication.
Peg Robinson was a gracious lady in the true meaning of the word. She joined the Indiana Garden Club and was a major part of the fellowship and social engagement for many years. She participated in the flower shows, where her creativity was displayed and enjoyed the educational programs and outings the club sponsored. Peg was loved by everyone for her wit, charm, ever-present smile and her laughter.
Ruth Berry played an important role in the club as a past president. She was also the former district director of District VI and held various state chairman positions for the Garden Club Federation of PA. Ruth’s knowledge, wisdom and willingness to serve was truly appreciated by the membership. She was a life member of both the State and National Garden Clubs.
Paperbark Maples are particularly noted for their attractive bark and showy red-orange fall foliage. The trees were placed on each end of the newly planted fence line garden at the top of Vinegar Hill. The garden was recently renovated and installed by the Indiana Garden Club. Once memorial plaques are completed, one will be placed by each tree.