Increased travel over the Memorial Day weekend
coincided with cooler
weather, which had wildlife on the move.
Big-game roadkill was evident across the region in my travels. Several dead antlered buck along with a number of nursing does were seen alongside the highway. A medium-sized bear was struck along Route 119 just north of Indiana early
Saturday morning. Skunk,
raccoon, opossum, coyote, turkey and geese also perished due to the influx of traffic.
Many of these
accidents can be avoided by motorists, but few seem to consider their actions. During dawn and dusk, wildlife movement is at its peak,
and it is wise to drive
accordingly. Speed kills motorists and road-crossing critters because the reaction time is lessened. Driving slower will allow both to
benefit and will surely save lives.
Although law enforcement makes it a point to deter speeding to the best of its ability, many motorists still speed in excess of the posted limit, despite the risk of fines and potentially losing driving privileges. Hunters have an eye for spotting wildlife and are at an advantage when it comes to avoiding a collision with them. In areas where elk inhabit the wilds or cattle free range, motorists are more apt to drive cautiously.
A clean windshield and headlights can help spot wildlife sooner. Recognizing when the game is on the move will allow you to be
better prepared should
something cross in front of your vehicle.
Respect for wildlife is
greater with those who appreciate it. I will brake just as abruptly for a squirrel as a deer. Swerving should be avoided because it can put you and other motorists in jeopardy. In most cases, if you can slow down, wildlife will react and get out of danger.
Just as easily as an animal can run out in front of your vehicle, so too could a child or pet. With young animals still dependent on their mothers, it is a horrible time of year to cause roadkill. Driving at a slower speed also consumes less gas and
prolongs the life of brakes and tires.
- Hunters who were
- fortunate enough to harvest a spring gobbler or two this season should report their harvest immediately. As the population fluctuates from year to year, the harvest
- report is valuable information for the Pennsylvania Game
- Commission.
Recently, the PGC began trapping and tagging turkeys during the winter months to better understand the
population and the impact
hunters have on it.
Monitoring of hens during nesting season has been done in other states to better understand nesting success along with identifying the preferred habitat for
hatching.
Those working in the field this spring administering
prescribed burns on game lands discovered and saved a number of turkey nests.
Anglers and boaters will once again have the waters to themselves now that the holiday has passed. During the week, most waters see limited use, and it is easy to find yourself alone on the water.
Enjoying the outdoors along the water’s edge allows a variety of wildlife to be observed and is something more should attempt. While I have never been much for boating a bunch of fish, it seems I always see
something wild that makes the trip a success. While on the water young ducks, geese, bald eagle nests and so forth should not be disturbed and given as much space as
possible.