Glenn Thompson

Glenn “GT” Thompson said he never imagined that one day he would run for Congress.
“As someone who came from humble roots, I have a shared experience with many who find themselves struggling to make ends meet each and every day,” Thompson said. “In my professional career, I worked with people who were facing life-changing disease and disability. As an Army dad, I know what it’s like to have a son serving overseas during war time. As a former school board member, I know parents want the best opportunities for their children and for them to succeed. As a volunteer firefighter, EMT and Scoutmaster, I have spent time in service to my community. These experiences all played a large part in my desire to serve in Congress.”
And since that first election in 2009, Thompson said life experiences have played a large role in guiding his decision-making.
“This is not a job one person does alone,” the Centre County Republican said. “I have the support of my wife and family, countless volunteers and dedicated staffers that work tirelessly to help constituents. We have made this journey about listening and leading and taking your homegrown solutions to Washington with some great successes, from expanding career and technical education opportunities, to ensuring telemedicine for our veterans, and making sure counties have resources they need to address the challenges of COVID-19.”
Prior to his first election to Congress from the former 5th District in 2009, Thompson spent nearly 30 years in nonprofit health care as a rehabilitation therapist, therapy manager and licensed nursing home administrator.
“My immediate priority is to address public health challenges associated with COVID-19, while also supporting workers and small businesses so the economy can regain footing and continue with the unprecedented growth we have seen over the past few years,” Thompson said. “While COVID-19 may be on the decline there are going to be ongoing challenges for our communities. I stand ready to work to address the specific needs of each of the counties and communities throughout the 15th District.”
A lifelong resident of Howard Township in rural Centre County, he has a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State and a Master of Arts degree from Temple University. He is a former school director in the Bald Eagle Area district northwest of State College and a former Centre County Republican committee chairman.
“I married my high school sweetheart, Penny Thompson (nee Ammerman) and have three grown sons and two grandchildren,” Thompson said.
He also is a descendant of dairy farmers and has emphasized agricultural issues in Congress, as one-time vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee during Republican U.S. House majorities and more recently as ranking member of the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee amid the Democratic majority in the 116th Congress.
Among key issues listed on his website is “Rural Development,” or, as he writes: “Creating jobs and expanding technology, such as broadband and cellphone coverage, is a major challenge that must be met in order to improve and sustain rural Pennsylvania.”
Or as he expanded upon that in answering questions from the Gazette, “COVID-19 has shown those of us living in more rural settings the importance of high-speed internet connectivity, for businesses and homes.”
“Federal legislation has put significant resources into closing the digital divide, but there must be much more done. Similarly, physical infrastructure, when it comes to roads and bridges, must continue to receive attention at a local, state and federal level. Finally, we must work to ensure the county is on a stable path to recovery, so when COVID-19 is behind us small businesses can get back on firm footing.”
Additionally, Thompson is sponsor of House Bill 7854, also called the LOCAL (Leveraging Options for Counties and Localities) Act, which has three Democratic co-sponsors from Pennsylvania and New Jersey and was referred on July 29 to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
H.R. 7854 would allow payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, established in the $2.2 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, to extend from Dec. 31, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, the coverage of expenditures made by states, tribal governments, and local governments.
“I am working hard, through the bipartisan LOCAL Act, to ensure that counties, like Indiana, have flexibility when spending the federal funds allocated for COVID-19 response and recovery,” Thompson said.
COVID-19 also has affected political campaigns.
“While COVID-19 has put up physical barriers to interaction, we have become creative in how we connect with the voters and to ensure we are compliant with social distancing and other health guidelines,” Thompson said. “There are limitations, but necessity continues to be the mother of invention. I recently attended an event at an old drive-in theater, we also have done a lot of video conferences and phone calls. The best events are when I get to engage with people outdoors and we are fortunate to have had great weather towards the end of summer to hold many outdoor events. The enthusiasm is everything that one would expect of a normal election year.”
Thompson rounded out a recent interview with the wish “to provide a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the frontline workers who found themselves thrust into addressing the pandemic. They have stepped up for our country in a way that provides a great example of the resilience of the American spirit. Despite our differences and the challenges facing our country, we are all lucky to be Americans.”