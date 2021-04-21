Paul Tortorella would probably like to see some big plays, some hard hits, some textbook tackles, some solid blocks and some outstanding kicks Friday during IUP’s annual spring scrimmage.
But considering his Crimson Hawks have not done anything other than practice since November 2019, he’ll settle for some other things.
“I’d like to see guys giving great effort, playing hard, not making a lot of mistakes, doing their job and making the simple plays,” said Tortorella, IUP’s fourth-year coach. “We don’t play a game for five months, so if you’re on defense, just do your job, and if you’re on offense, do your job.”
The scrimmage, which begins at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium, is the showcase that ends the monthlong series of spring practices. In most years, it serves as a preview of the fall season, but this year the main goal is to shake off the rust from 16 months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is not a basic spring practice because it’s not what you’ll see on Saturdays, obviously,” Tortorella said. “You need to get the fundamentals and techniques, which we’ve done a pretty good job of, to this point.”
Another change from previous years is that the game will not be a Crimson vs. Gray competition. Instead, it will basically be offense vs. defense, with the first and second units on each side of the ball getting opportunities to make plays against the other.
Tortorella said the offense will have opportunities to move the ball starting deep in its own territory, near midfield, on a short field, and in a two-minute scenario — where it’s trying to score the winning (or tying) points. For the defense, the goal is just to get off the field without giving up much.
The quarterbacks won’t be live, meaning they can’t be tackled by the defense.
A key part will be in red zone situations, where the offense will start with the ball at the defense’s 20-yard line. It’s a drill IUP has worked on a lot over the years because the coaches believe it is such a critical factor in whether the Hawks win or lose a game.
In 2019, IUP finished third in the 16-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in red zone offense and fourth in red zone defense.
“We probably work more in the red zone than any team in America, because that’s what really matters,” Tortorella said. “You can give up yards between the 20s, but if you play good in the red zone, that’s what makes the difference in a game.”
As for individual aspects of the scrimmage, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks, with the unsettled competition between sophomores Javon Davis and Alex Ramart continuing.
Also on offense, young running backs Adam Houser and Dayjure Stewart will also look to impress.
On defense, a young secondary and inexperienced pass-rushing group will be tested.
Of the 74 players on the spring roster, 48 (65 percent) are either sophomores or freshmen.
Tortorella said he expects all the healthy players to see action, even the older ones who probably don’t need many reps.
“Without playing football for 16 or 17 months, I would think everybody will play, but how many plays is to be determined,” he said. “The guys who have been playing for three years probably don’t need that many plays, but they’ll still need to get some work. Mostly, it will be a lot of plays for a lot of guys who we’ve never really seen play in a game situation yet.”