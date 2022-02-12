The Heritage Conference, which started as a 10-team league in 2000 but dropped to nine schools on a couple occasions in recent years, added a new member Friday, raising its membership to 11.
Conemaugh Valley is set to join the Heritage Conference for the 2023-24 school year. The conference voted Monday to accept the Blue Jays, and the school board approved the measure Thursday.
Cambria Heights joined the conference for this school year, and Portage is set to enter the ranks next year.
The other member schools are Homer-Center, Marion Center, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor, River Valley, Purchase Line, United and West Shamokin.
The conference lost membership when Ligonier Valley merged with Laurel Valley and later moved from District 6 to the WPIAL and when Blairsville and Saltsburg merged for this school year.