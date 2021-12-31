Squared columns, each supported by a stone pedestal, give a distinctive look to the wrap-around front porch that welcomes visitors to the Binghamton. Arched windows and a small gable add to the charm of this mid-sized family home. Inside, a coffered ceiling and bay windows give a touch of elegance to the living room.
Light from the gable spills down to brighten the vaulted entry and family room. Family members will enjoy spending most of their time together in this pleasant space. Standing at the kitchen sink, you face into the family room or nook, and can also gaze out into the back yard. This angled island can also be outfitted as an eating bar. A step-in pantry that nestles into the corner provides ample storage space for canned goods and staple items.
Windows fill most of the rear wall. One set flanks the fireplace and another set slides open to provide easy access to a patio that spans the home’s entire back side. A small utility room is on the left. Directly connected to the garage, this space is also handy for shucking off messy footgear after gardening or tramping through rain or snow.
The owners’ suite is vaulted and also has sliding glass doors. This comes in particularly handy for those who choose to install a hot tub on the deck or patio. Other amenities include a walk-in closet and private bathroom with double vanity. Shower and toilet are separately enclosed, for privacy and steam containment. Secondary bedrooms are well separated from the Binghamton’s owners’ suite and share a two-section bathroom with a combination tub and shower. The front bedroom is vaulted.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Binghamton 10-259. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.