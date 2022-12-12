A Homer-Center School District teacher is free on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing next week in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on four third-degree felony counts involving child pornography.
On Monday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the arrest of Charles Kirkland, 31, of Derry Township, on two counts of felony child pornography, plus one apiece of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.
Ziccarelli said State Police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, arrested Kirkland Sunday morning after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was arraigned Monday morning before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kella Tua Hammers, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.
The district attorney said there was a Google report of suspected child pornography videos on a user’s account. Her office said investigators identified the videos, and traced them back to Kirkland. State troopers said some, if not all of the videos, depicted children under the age of 18.
Ziccarelli said information from search warrants led police to Kirkland’s home where he was arrested.
In her office's news release, Ziccarelli stressed, "to the extent that pending criminal matters are discussed, all such charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty."
Kirkland is employed as a business teacher at Homer-Center High School.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Homer-Center Superintendent of Schools Ralph J. Cecere Jr. said his district was made aware on Sunday that "one of our professional employees was charged with several felonies of the third degree."
Cecere said, "at this point in time, it does not appear these events transpired or were connected with the district in any way. Nevertheless, the district has taken steps to ensure a safe campus and is working with local and state representatives to thoroughly investigate this matter."
The Homer-Center superintendent promised that the district would work cooperatively with all agencies involved in that investigation.
"Whereas this is a personnel matter the district will not be able to release information or speak on this matter at this time," Cecere went on. "The district is ready and prepared to assist any stakeholders who believe they have information needing to be shared."
Cecere said the Homer-Center community "should know the district takes this matter incredibly seriously and will adhere to the Pennsylvania School Code and school district policies in all regards."
According to the Homer-Center website, Kirkland earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2015 from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, then a master's degree in business administration in 2020 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
He has been employed in Homer-Center since August 2016, teaching accounting, personal finance, and introduction to business, career and marketing sources.
He also has served as Future Business Leaders of America club and School Store adviser, and in August was named yearbook adviser.
He previously worked as a substitute teacher in Derry Area School District, and had stints as a student teacher at Greater Latrobe Junior High School, Jeannette McKee K-8 School and Homer-Center Elementary School.
He also monitored student behavior at Gateway and Greensburg-Salem high schools during his college days, and had other work experience as an evening/weekend receptionist from 2011 to 2019 at Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe, and as a part-time clerk from 2010 to 2018 in the Indiana County Treasurer's Office.