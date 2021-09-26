Interesting angles and an abundance of family living spaces grace the interior of the Craftsman-style Oakley. Craftsman details are seen in the tapered columns, stone veneer wainscoting, shingled gable ends, and multipaned window uppers.
The spacious gathering areas at the center are surrounded by four bedrooms, a home office and a study. Two roomy storage spaces are upstairs, along with a large recreation room that could be an artist’s studio, music rehearsal space or whatever suits. To enter the foyer, you pass through a nostalgic covered porch. A display niche lines the foyer’s right side. Double doors on the facing wall open into a home office with built-in cabinets.
Just past the double doors, the foyer angles off to the right, guiding your steps into a bright and spacious vaulted living room. Framed columns flank the wide opening. Tall windows, multipaned and triangular at their apex, flank the wide two-sided gas fireplace centered on the far wall. Its flames can also be enjoyed from outside, in the vaulted, partially covered patio. Standing at the kitchen sink, you can join conversations in the living room and serve quick meals at the raised eating bar, while keeping tabs on activities in the patio and nook. A deep walk-in pantry fills one corner.
Right past the foyer, another angled wall clips a right-hand corner, easing movement into a long hallway that leads to the study and kitchen. Three bedrooms and a utility room are at the end.
The Oakley’s luxurious owners’ suite fills most of the left wing. Notable amenities include a large double closet, walk-in shower, twin lavs and private toilet. The direct patio access comes in very handy if a hot tub is installed.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Oakley 30-691. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.