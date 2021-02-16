Latrobe Hospital Hospice volunteers are seeking donations of yarn for blankets.

The group reports that “during these tumultuous times, with a substantial increase in loss of life, there has been a correlating need for yarn.”

Volunteers knit blankets for patients to use, which become a “comforting keepsake for their families.”

New and partially used skeins are accepted year-round.

Donations can be dropped off at the front entrance of Latrobe Hospital.

Be sure to mark donations bags for 2 East to ensure the yarn reaches the correct destination.

