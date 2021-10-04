An abundance of outdoor adventure is scheduled to begin this month for licensed hunters.
A hunting license may still be purchased, although locating a hunter safety course at this point could be problematic.
The hunting seasons for grouse and rabbit will open on Saturday, Oct. 16. The youth rabbit season is underway for those looking to get young hunters out in the field. In the early season, rabbits are plentiful but so is thick vegetation in which they tend to hide. Hunting the edges should produce rabbit sightings without shredding a new hunting vest.
A youth pheasant hunt will be held Saturday through Oct. 16, allowing young hunters with a pheasant stamp the first chance at public ground that has been stocked with birds. Pheasant season will open the following Saturday for adult hunters who purchase the pheasant hunting stamp.
The dove and squirrel seasons opened in September, but hunters will be able to harvest them all this month and into November.
Archery hunters are now entering the woods regulary with the hopes of an opportunity at a legal deer. The antlerless deer muzzleloader hunt will also be held Oct. 16.
Opening day of duck season is Saturday.
With so many hunting options in the month of October, sometimes it can be difficult to decide which species to pursue.
The popularity of archery hunting for deer has grown significantly in recent years. Healthy herd numbers and ample habitat offer deer hunting in a variety of formats. Tree-stand hunting is perhaps the most popular method for arrowing a whitetail.
Archery hunters should continue to practice their shot whenever possible now that the season is underway. Having a backyard target makes it nice for taking a shot or two to ensure everything is still properly aligned.
Prioritizing what is important this month will allow greater chances of creating some outdoor memories this October. With limited days available, vacation should be scheduled so that a few days of hunting can be strung together. Once the gear is gathered and the hunt planned, another day can make the difference when it comes to success.
Quite often it can take a few days before the puzzle is solved in regards to where the game is and what it is doing. Allowing yourself the extra day or two for the hunting trip will be seldom regretted. After a long hot summer, the promise to enjoy a brisk October morning in pursuit of game is exciting.