Julianna Gelormino is the 2022 winner of the Indiana Art Association’s $500 annual art scholarship — as announced by Julianne Knox, IAA’s scholarship committee chairman. Gelormino is a graduating senior at Indiana Area Senior High School where, in addition to creating artwork, Knox said she has been an exemplary student, including mentoring elementary and junior high students.
Gelormino plans to attend the University of Central Florida and major in art education. Knox agreed with IAHS art teacher Beth Porter that Gelormino is well deserving of the award.
“We are delighted to award Julianna this scholarship as her scholastic and artistic achievements show dedication, willingness to work hard, talent and skill,” Knox said.
IAA awards a competitive scholarship each year to a graduating Indiana County student who plans on furthering their education in an art field.
Gelormino will be presented with her award at the opening reception of the IAA’s Annual Art Show on June 10 at The Artists Hand Gallery. The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.