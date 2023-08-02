The Indiana Coin Club will be holding its Fall 2023 coin show on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the S&T Bank Arena.
The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free admission and will feature more than 20 dealers from the tri-state area. A Coin for Kids program will be held at 1 p.m.
The coin shows are held twice a year on the second Saturday in March and the third Saturday in September.
The Indiana Coin Club meets monthly on the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. Dues are $10 per year. Meetings last one hour with door prizes raffled out at the end of the meeting.
For more information, contact Scott Bowman at (724) 465-0618.
