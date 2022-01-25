Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 2,939 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 126.
Statewide, there was an increase of 9,331 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county remains at 321.
There have been 24 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 23 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 13 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, both are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,804 people, or 44.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,064 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.