Indiana County recorded 35 additional cases of COVID-19 in figures released Tuesday by the state health department. County residents have been diagnosed with 4,554 total cases and 143 have died, an increase of three from Monday.
Figures show 50 of those deaths were related to long-term care facilities.
The county has now logged 16,139 negative tests. The county’s positivity rate for the 14 days through Tuesday was 26.6 percent.
Meanwhile, 1,124 county residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 522 have had both doses.
The state DOH reported 5,341 additional cases of coronavirus infection and 77 deaths Tuesday, for totals of 777,186 sickened and 19,467 Pennsylvanians lost since the pandemic began.