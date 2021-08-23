FairLogoFinalJpg.jpg

The full schedule of events for the Indiana County Fair:

THURSDAY

2 p.m., harness racing

FRIDAY

• Noon -7 p.m., receiving all exhibits except livestock and Christmas trees

• 2 p.m., harness racing

SATURDAY

(Manor Motors Day, $5 grandstand admission, no refunds)

• 9 a.m., judging exhibits

• 9 a.m., antique tractor pull, ($10 hook, $10 pit pass)

• Receiving carcass livestock until 5 p.m.

• 7 p.m., modified and farm tractor pull ($15 hook fee, $10 pit pass)

SUNDAY

(Faith & Family Day — Indiana County Fair Day, free admission to the grounds all day)

• 8 a.m., 5k race/walk

• 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., receiving 4-H/FFA market livestock

• 3:30 p.m. until complete, market livestock weigh-in

• 8 a.m.-noon, receiving of Christmas trees

• Noon, antique motor and machinery show

• 12:30-3:30 p.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull (ages 4-11)

• 1 p.m., 4-H dog show

• 4 p.m., crowning of Indiana County Fair Queen

• 5 p.m., Harvest Home Festival

MONDAY

($8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close; Indiana County Commissioner Day, veterans and senior citizens over 65 — free admission)

• 3 p.m., 4-H/FFA open and breeding goat show

• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 7 p.m., stock gasoline and stock diesel 4x4 pickup pull ($15 hook fee, $10 pit pass)

TUESDAY

(IRMC Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)

• 8 a.m., junior swine show and junior swine showmanship

• 8:30 a.m., draft horse show and miniature horse show

• 9 a.m., open dairy show and junior dairy show and showmanship

• 9 a.m., open poultry, 4-H poultry and 4-H showmanship (evening)

• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 7 p.m., Band Night

WEDNESDAY

(Urban Outfitters Inc. Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)

• 8 a.m., sheep show including junior sheep show

• 1 p.m., market goat show

• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 6 p.m., 4-H rabbit show

• 7 p.m., ATV drag race (registration starts at 5:30 p.m.)

• 6:30 p.m., lead line contest

THURSDAY

(Senator Joe Pittman Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)

• 9 a.m, beef show including junior show

• 9 a.m., 4-H horse show

• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 6 p.m., Cheerleading Expo Night

• 6 p.m., premier showmanship contest

• 7 p.m., cheese auction following showmanship contest

• 8 p.m., milk-chugging contest following cheese auction

• 7 p.m., log-sawing contest

FRIDAY

(TriStar Motors Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)

• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., horse show

• 3 p.m, 4-H/FFA trophy presentation

• 3 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 5 p.m., junior livestock sale (swine arena)

• 7 p.m., limited pro stock tractors and smoker series tractors, Big Rig Semi’s Pull ($10 pit pass)

SATURDAY

(Indiana County Fair Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 10 a.m. until close)

• Noon, demolition derby (driver $25, pit $20)

• Noon, C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)

• 7 p.m., stock-semi, tri-axle dump and open gas, open diesel, 4X4 pull (semi, tri-axle trucks $20 entry fee, $10 pit pass) (pickups $15 entry fee, $10 pit pass)

All truck and tractor pull ATV drag racing rules on website www.indianacoun tyfair.com.

ONGOING

• Inside vendors

• Miniature Farm display

• Indiana County Fair history exhibit

• Train show

• Antique display

• Entertainment on the Community Stage

• C & L shows – not included in gate admission, Monday 5 p.m. to close, Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. to close and Saturday noon to close

• Chainsaw Artist Boone Hill Gallery (show near the Kiddie farm), show TBA

• Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo, Open Monday through Saturday approximately noon

• Jurassic Kingdom (on the football field), shows TBA