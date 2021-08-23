The full schedule of events for the Indiana County Fair:
THURSDAY
2 p.m., harness racing
FRIDAY
• Noon -7 p.m., receiving all exhibits except livestock and Christmas trees
• 2 p.m., harness racing
SATURDAY
(Manor Motors Day, $5 grandstand admission, no refunds)
• 9 a.m., judging exhibits
• 9 a.m., antique tractor pull, ($10 hook, $10 pit pass)
• Receiving carcass livestock until 5 p.m.
• 7 p.m., modified and farm tractor pull ($15 hook fee, $10 pit pass)
SUNDAY
(Faith & Family Day — Indiana County Fair Day, free admission to the grounds all day)
• 8 a.m., 5k race/walk
• 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., receiving 4-H/FFA market livestock
• 3:30 p.m. until complete, market livestock weigh-in
• 8 a.m.-noon, receiving of Christmas trees
• Noon, antique motor and machinery show
• 12:30-3:30 p.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull (ages 4-11)
• 1 p.m., 4-H dog show
• 4 p.m., crowning of Indiana County Fair Queen
• 5 p.m., Harvest Home Festival
MONDAY
($8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close; Indiana County Commissioner Day, veterans and senior citizens over 65 — free admission)
• 3 p.m., 4-H/FFA open and breeding goat show
• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 7 p.m., stock gasoline and stock diesel 4x4 pickup pull ($15 hook fee, $10 pit pass)
TUESDAY
(IRMC Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)
• 8 a.m., junior swine show and junior swine showmanship
• 8:30 a.m., draft horse show and miniature horse show
• 9 a.m., open dairy show and junior dairy show and showmanship
• 9 a.m., open poultry, 4-H poultry and 4-H showmanship (evening)
• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 7 p.m., Band Night
WEDNESDAY
(Urban Outfitters Inc. Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)
• 8 a.m., sheep show including junior sheep show
• 1 p.m., market goat show
• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 6 p.m., 4-H rabbit show
• 7 p.m., ATV drag race (registration starts at 5:30 p.m.)
• 6:30 p.m., lead line contest
THURSDAY
(Senator Joe Pittman Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)
• 9 a.m, beef show including junior show
• 9 a.m., 4-H horse show
• 4 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 6 p.m., Cheerleading Expo Night
• 6 p.m., premier showmanship contest
• 7 p.m., cheese auction following showmanship contest
• 8 p.m., milk-chugging contest following cheese auction
• 7 p.m., log-sawing contest
FRIDAY
(TriStar Motors Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 2 p.m. until close)
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., horse show
• 3 p.m, 4-H/FFA trophy presentation
• 3 p.m., C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 5 p.m., junior livestock sale (swine arena)
• 7 p.m., limited pro stock tractors and smoker series tractors, Big Rig Semi’s Pull ($10 pit pass)
SATURDAY
(Indiana County Fair Day, $8 admission, no refunds, 10 a.m. until close)
• Noon, demolition derby (driver $25, pit $20)
• Noon, C&L Shows carnival rides (not included in gate admission)
• 7 p.m., stock-semi, tri-axle dump and open gas, open diesel, 4X4 pull (semi, tri-axle trucks $20 entry fee, $10 pit pass) (pickups $15 entry fee, $10 pit pass)
All truck and tractor pull ATV drag racing rules on website www.indianacoun tyfair.com.
ONGOING
• Inside vendors
• Miniature Farm display
• Indiana County Fair history exhibit
• Train show
• Antique display
• Entertainment on the Community Stage
• C & L shows – not included in gate admission, Monday 5 p.m. to close, Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. to close and Saturday noon to close
• Chainsaw Artist Boone Hill Gallery (show near the Kiddie farm), show TBA
• Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo, Open Monday through Saturday approximately noon
• Jurassic Kingdom (on the football field), shows TBA