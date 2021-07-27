The Indiana County Fair is back to celebrate farming, food and fun at the 158th event, Aug. 28 through Sept. 4, at the Indiana County Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, Indiana.
This year will feature the same events we all know and love, including high school band and cheering nights, tractor and truck pulls, and the very first ATV drag racing night.
Students from 4-H and FFA will be bringing in animals for show and auction, exhibiting their artistic skills and talents and displaying their gardening and culinary successes.
Come wander the midway and, once again, enjoy the amusement rides, the games and that fabulous fair food. Activities that are mostly outdoors and safer for those with health issues include Jurassic Kingdom shows, Boone Hill Gallery chainsaw artist demonstrations and the Bar C Ranch petting zoo. There will be more than 100 vendors lined up for each day of the fair.
For admission information and the complete schedule, visit the fair website at www.indianacounty fair.com. Veterans and Senior Citizens will be admitted for free on Monday.
The community missed out on a fair in 2020, but it’s time now to celebrate all that the region has to offer.