Indiana County numbers
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Sunday that 5,292 county residents had received partial vaccine against coronavirus and 4,428 others had received full, two-part Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The new one-step Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for shipment and use over the weekend.
With 9,720 individuals having begun the process, 11.6 percent of the Indiana County population is under vaccination.
Indiana County saw an increase of 11 cases of COVID-19 in figures released Saturday by the state health department, and 10 more Sunday, raising the total to 5,081 total cases. One additional death was reported Sunday; the county death toll stands at 159.
The county has now logged 17,538 negative tests. The county’s positivity rate for the 14 days through Sunday was 17.7 percent.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,306 new cases over the weekend for a total of 931,642. The death toll for Pennsylvania increased 84 this weekend to a total of 24,021.