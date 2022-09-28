BLACKLICK VALLEY NATURAL AREA
East Wheatfield Township, east of Armagh
The Blacklick Valley Natural Area (BVNA) and the nearby Buttermilk Falls Natural Area are the first formally established natural areas in the county park system. These areas are in direct support of the mission of the county park system that includes, “preserving, protecting, and enhancing county lands to improve the health of our people and the environmental health of the county,” so hunting, camping and motorized vehicles are not permitted in BVNA.
Facilities: Natural areas are set aside to protect both typical and unique plant and animal communities and to protect outstanding examples of natural interest and beauty. Facility development at the site has been minimized to protect the site’s natural character.
Activities and Accommodations: The natural area has three tracts. The Parker Tract, located south of Blacklick Creek, encompasses 300 acres. A small parking area and six miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails have been established. The Caldwell and Clarke Run Tracts form a contiguous 413 acre parcel, and lie north of Blacklick Creek. These northern tracts are undeveloped and do not contain established hiking trails. The Ghost Town Trail bisects the property about one-half mile east of Dilltown.
BLUE SPRUCE PARK
Rayne Township, near Ernest
Blue Spruce Park is a beautiful 650-acre public park located six miles north of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Indiana County established Blue Spruce Park in 1966, but recreational use of the site first occurred in the early part of the century. Blue Spruce is the home of the Cummings Dam. A historical marker honoring Bernice Gera, a native of nearby Ernest, is also located in the park. Gera was the first female umpire to work in a professional baseball league.
Facilities: The park has four pavilions and two lodges available for public rentals. The pavilions seat groups from 35 to 250 people. Blue Spruce Lodge accommodates 100 people and the Lakeside Center has an indoor capacity of 50 people, with extra seating available on a large deck. Other features at the park include two playgrounds, a volleyball court, horseshoe court and areas for games and sports open to everyone.
The park also has over five miles of hiking trails and trout fishing in the 12-acre lake. Also located in the park is the Indiana County Master Gardener’s Trial Garden where visitors can view an extensive collection of plants, grasses and shrubbery that can be used in local landscapes. The garden is located near the park’s Lakeside Center.
BUENA VISTA FURNACE
Along Blacklick Creek in Brush Valley Township
This 30-foot-high furnace, once used to produce up to 600 tons of iron a year, now stands unused. Built in 1847 by Henry McClelland, Elias McClelland and Stephen A. Johnston, Buena Vista was named for the Mexican War battle fought in February 1847.
The furnace property was sold at sheriff’s sale in 1850 to Dr. Alexander Johnston; production continued until 1856. In 1900, Stephen Johnston sold a 67-acre parcel that included the Buena Vista Furnace to Judge A.V. Barker for $20,000. Barker sold it and other properties to the Lackawanna Coal and Coke Co. in 1902. In 1917, the property passed to the Vinton Colliery Co.
In 1957, the Delano Coal Co. sold the furnace and property to the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County. Since then, repairs have been curtailed due to a lack of access and additional damage caused by the flood of 1977. The opening of the Ghost Town Trail extension in 2006 renewed efforts to save the site and make it accessible to the public.
Facilities: There are currently no facilities at the site, but visitors are permitted to view the furnace remains. In the interest of visitor safety and future preservation of the furnace, please do not to climb on the furnace structure. The western facade of the furnace has collapsed and is not structurally secure.
BUTTERMILK FALLS
West Wheatfield Township, near Clyde
This site features an impressive 45-foot waterfall and scenic woodland. The 48-acre natural area was donated to Indiana County Parks in 1995 by the Keystone-Conemaugh Group, owners of the nearby Conemaugh Generating Station. As a natural area, the site has been set aside to protect both typical and unique plant and animal communities and to protect outstanding examples of natural beauty.
Between 1931 and 1956, the property was owned by Fred McFeely, grandfather of Fred Rogers, who rose to fame as the host of the children’s television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” McFeely, a wealthy industrialist from Latrobe, used the property as a retreat.
His estate featured a cottage, horse stables, a three-car garage, outbuildings and a swimming area in the creek above the falls. Rogers often visited the site as a child. Stone foundations and retaining walls from the estate are visible at the site.
Facilities: In keeping with the mission of a natural area, development at Buttermilk Falls is limited. A restroom, small picnic pavilion, parking area, falls overlook viewing area, and a hiking trail are available at the falls. The picnic pavilion is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This area is a fragile plant and animal habitat — please help protect this natural resource by staying within the steps and platform areas.
ELIZA FURNACE HISTORIC SITE
Along the Ghost Town Trail near Vintondale, Cambria County
The Eliza Furnace is a National Register site regarded as one of Pennsylvania’s best preserved iron furnaces. Dating from 1846, the Eliza Furnace is one of only a few iron furnaces remaining in the United States that still retains its original heat exchanger piping. The 2-acre site is leased to Indiana County by the Cambria County Historical Society. It is conveniently located at the mid-point of the Ghost Town Trail, a 36-mile rail-trail in the Blacklick Creek Valley.
Facilities: Located near the site is Eliza Station, which features a restroom, picnic area and water fountain.
HEMLOCK LAKE PARK
Banks Township
Hemlock Lake was originally called Straight Run Dam when it was completed by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission in 1970. The dam is 650 feet long and is 40 feet high at its highest point. The dam impounds a 60-acre lake. Its deepest point is approximately 33 feet. The lake has been stocked with bluegill, bass, catfish, muskellunge, walleye and northern pike. Indiana County Parks leases the site from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as a public recreation area. Please be advised that the access roads to Hemlock Lake do not receive winter maintenance.
Facilities: Hemlock Lake features a pavilion on each shore. The West Shore Pavilion has a capacity of 20 people, while the East Shore Pavilion can hold up to 50 park-goers. The pavilions at Hemlock Lake are free for public use on a strictly first-come, first-served basis, with no reservation or paperwork required.
The lake features two boat launches and areas for hunting, hiking and fishing (including ice fishing). Fishermen may moor their boats at the park following regulations established by the Fish and Boat Commission. Only electric motors and hand propelled boats are permitted.
MEMORIAL PARK
Indiana Borough
Memorial Park is located in Indiana Borough near the corner of Wayne Avenue and South Sixth Street. This 2-acre park is a shady retreat within Indiana, and although it is the smallest of the County Parks, Memorial Park is one of the most historic sites within Indiana County.
Originally surveyed in 1774, the site was once a church cemetery, and many graves are still located in the park. During the Civil War, the site served as a hiding place for travelers of the Underground Railroad. The park’s doughboy statue was erected in 1925 by a group of citizens led by Alex Stewart, father of the actor James “Jimmy” Stewart. Nearby is the Clark House, home of the Indiana County Historical Society.
Facilities: A bandstand, used for summer concerts and an annual Memorial Day program, is located within the park. Every summer, Memorial Park hosts a series of free summer concerts in the park.
OLD SMICKSBURG PARK
Smicksburg Borough
Old Smicksburg Park is a 33-acre area in Smicksburg Borough, in northwestern Indiana County.
Since 2000, the park has been managed by the Smicksburg Area Heritage Society, under a management agreement with Smicksburg Borough. Effective March 24, 2010, the management agreement was transferred to Indiana County Parks and Trails.
The park provides a chance to preserve the history of Smicksburg and interpret life of an early American village.
The park also serves as an added attraction for tourists visiting the Smicksburg Amish country and the specialty shops of Smicksburg.
Facilities: The park offers a number of hiking trails that are suited to hiking, birding and wildflower study. The Little Mahoning Creek runs through the town and provides a location from which to launch a canoe or kayak. A restroom, gazebo and picnic tables are available for visitor use.
PINE RIDGE PARK
Burrell Township, three miles east of Blairsville
The property for Pine Ridge Park was purchased in 1966 and 1967 primarily with federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. At the time Pine Ridge was being constructed, Indiana County was simultaneously constructing Blue Spruce Park and Hemlock Lake. Students from Penn State’s Landscape Architecture and Recreation Management departments created the original design for Pine Ridge Park. Students submitted park designs in a contest held by the Indiana County Planning Office in 1966.
At 635 acres, Pine Ridge Park provides a variety of recreation options. Much of the park remains in a natural state with large stands of mature hardwoods. Tom’s Run, a scenic mountain stream, intersects the park. Several miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails traverse the park.
Hunting is permitted in certain locations of the park. There is also a 2-acre pond available for catch-and-release fishing for groups who rent the Pine Lodge. Tom’s Run is a trout stream stocked by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.
Facilities: The Tom’s Run area features picnic tables, grills, playgrounds, restrooms and two pavilions available for rental. Pine Lodge is located in the southern portion of the park. The lodge is available for group rental and is used for reunions, meetings, weddings, receptions and other social gatherings. Pine Lodge features a kitchen, restrooms, activity rooms, a deck and two stone fireplaces.
Pine Ridge Park is also the home to a wonderful 9-hole, recreational disk golf course. This course provides another great recreational opportunity for visitors to Pine Ridge Park. With 9 holes of recreational play, the course par is 28 with a total length of 2,534 feet.
TUNNELVIEW HISTORIC SITE
Adjacent to the Conemaugh Dam near Blairsville
This 16-acre site, adjacent to the Conemaugh Dam in southwestern Indiana County, contains significant remnants of transportation history as well as standard park facilities and access to much more in the adjacent area.
The West Penn Rail Trail runs through Tunnelview Historic Site. This trail runs between Saltsburg and the Newport Road trailhead near Blairsville. The West Penn Trail is operated by the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy.
Facilities: A pavilion, restroom, canoe launch and interpretive exhibits are available at Tunnelview. The Army Corps of Engineers also offers extensive public recreation facilities at the nearby Conemaugh River Lake.
WATERWORKS CONSERVATION AREA
Along Two Lick Creek, three miles south of Indiana along Waterworks Road
The Waterworks Conservation Area is a 10-acre site located adjacent to Two Lick Creek, approximately 3 miles south of Indiana. The site was donated to Indiana County by Consol Energy. The area is open from sunrise to sunset.
Facilities: A pavilion with a maximum capacity of 40 people is available free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis along with a public restroom and parking area. There is a canoe/kayak launch conveniently located at Waterworks Conservation Area as well as fishing access to Two Lick Creek.
YELLOW CREEK STATE PARK
Off Route 422 near Penn Run
The 2,981-acre Yellow Creek State Park is in Indiana County along one of the first highways in the state, the Kittanning Path. This trail was used by the Delaware and Shawnee nations and by early settlers.
Today, visitors enjoy the sand beach, picnicking and educational and recreational programs. The 720-acre Yellow Creek Lake is a destination for boaters and anglers. The lake and park are an important rest stop for migrating birds.
The park is named for Yellow and Little Yellow creeks, which flow into the lake. Both creeks contain yellow clay in their banks and bottoms.
Facilities: Hiking, picnicking, mountain biking trails, swimming, boating, fishing, hunting, ice fishing, ice skating, yurts, camping cottages, play ground, waterfowl observatory and snowmobiling.
J.S. Mack Community Center
South of Indiana Borough between Carter Avenue and the Indiana Regional Medical Center, White Township
Also commonly referred to as “the fairgrounds” because it is the site each August of the Indiana County Fair, the J.S. Mack Community Center features wide, open green spaces, shaded walking paths, a skate park, picnic tables and an enclosed picnic pavilion and a large playground. Open dawn to dusk.
Mack Park Pool
J.S. Mack Community Center, White Township
Operated by the Indiana County YMCA, Mack Pool is a heated, 50-meter pool with a slide and a zero-depth entry area with features oriented toward small children. It also has changing and concessions areas.
The pool is open from late May until early September with season rates for individuals and households and day use fees. Swimming lessons are available.
Details on hours and rates are available at (724) 463-7622 and (724) 463-9622.
White’s Woods Nature Center
200 Forest Ridge Road, Indiana
Whites Woods Nature Center consists of 245 total acres. Whites Woods Trail is a 2.5 mile loop. The trail is rated as moderate and offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail. Attractions along the trails are opportunities for nature study, an overlook of Indiana and the remains of an old stone quarry.
There is an entrance into the woods on North 12th Street, or park-goers can enter through the adjoining IUP Co-op park on Fulton Run Road. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
White Township Recreation Complex
497 East Pike, White Township
The “rec complex” has baseball and soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, disc golf, picnic pavilions, a playground, paved walking paths and restrooms. It is a “dog friendly” park and is open dawn to dusk.
The S&T Arena at the complex is open seven days a week much of the year and hosts many major events. Indoor fall, winter and spring activities include ice hockey games; public ice skating; and indoor turf events including soccer, tennis, lacrosse, fitness and more.
Getty Heights Park
Rustic Lodge Road and Saltsburg Avenue, White Township
Getty Heights Park has 12 picnic tables, a multi-aged playground, sand volleyball courts, a 9-hole disc golf course, a dog park, a multi-purpose baseball/softball field, ADA accessible pavilion rentals with seating for approximately 100, BBQ grills and restrooms.
Kennedy-King Park
Along Josephine Avenue behind Indiana Area Senior High School, White Township
This park has a playground, basketball courts, a baseball/softball field, pickle ball courts and a pavilion.
Fourth Ward Park
1 Whites Woods Trail, Indiana
Built in 2015 by White Township, Indiana Borough and volunteers, the park is situated at the north end of 12th Street and the entrance to White’s Woods.
This park has a playground and small basketball court.
Information on all the White Township recreational facilities is available by calling (724) 465-2665.
McGregor Park
Corner of Second and Water streets in White Township
Features playground equipment, a small pavilion with a park bench and soccer fields.
Blairsville Community and Recreation Center
101 E. North Lane, Blairsville
The community and recreation center park offers lit outdoor basketball courts, a lit outdoor skate park, a sand volleyball court, a playground, a walking track, baseball/softball fields, tennis courts and a picnic pavilion. The park is open dawn to dusk.
A fitness center is also available, featuring a cardio fitness room, free weights, stack weights, indoor basketball and volleyball courts, locker rooms, a steam room and a tanning bed. The hours for the fitness center are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Rates are posted on the center website: blairsvilleboropa.com/recreation-fitness-center
YMCA of Indiana County60 North Ben Franklin Road, White Township
Indoor amenities include a fitness center, an aerobics studio and weight room, a recreation center with pool tables, foosball tables, ping pong tables, a cycling studio, a six-lane indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna and steam room. Group exercise classes are available.
Outdoor features include a picnic pavilion, softball fields, volleyball courts, a half-mile paved walking path with fitness stations and a Miracle League Field, a fully-accessible baseball diamond for special-needs players.
More information on events and times is available at (724) 463-9622.