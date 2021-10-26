County recycling center statistics
Tons collected in 2020
Compost/Mulch 1,827.78
Corrugated cardboard 1,068.90
Glass 432.76
Newspaper 217.18
No. 1 and 2 plastics 184.10
Magazines 156.85
Miscellaneous others 121.49
Office paper 105.69
Bimetal cans 69.45
Aluminum cans 42.18
Prices per ton received
Aluminum cans $950.73
Office paper $137.16
Newspaper $133.57
Bimetal cans $125.87
No. 1 & 2 plastics $89.42
Corrugated cardboard $68.60
Miscellaneous others $34.76
Magazines $26.99
Glass $21.13
Compost/Mulch $2.23
Total money received
Corrugated cardboard $73,328
Aluminum cans $40,102
Newspaper $29,010
No. 1 & 2 plastics $16,462
Office paper $14,497
Glass $9,144
Bimetal cans $8,741
Magazines $4,233
Miscellaneous others $4,223
Compost/Mulch $4,070