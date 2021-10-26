Indiana County Recycling Center

The recycling center is along the northbound lanes of Route 119 between Lucerne Road and Wayne Avenue.

County recycling center statistics

Tons collected in 2020

Compost/Mulch 1,827.78

Corrugated cardboard 1,068.90

Glass 432.76

Newspaper 217.18

No. 1 and 2 plastics 184.10

Magazines 156.85

Miscellaneous others 121.49

Office paper 105.69

Bimetal cans 69.45

Aluminum cans 42.18

Prices per ton received

Aluminum cans $950.73

Office paper $137.16

Newspaper $133.57

Bimetal cans $125.87

No. 1 & 2 plastics $89.42

Corrugated cardboard $68.60

Miscellaneous others $34.76

Magazines $26.99

Glass $21.13

Compost/Mulch $2.23

Total money received

Corrugated cardboard $73,328

Aluminum cans $40,102

Newspaper $29,010

No. 1 & 2 plastics $16,462

Office paper $14,497

Glass $9,144

Bimetal cans $8,741

Magazines $4,233

Miscellaneous others $4,223

Compost/Mulch $4,070