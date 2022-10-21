The Indiana Gazette and Rosebud Mining Co. have joined together to recognize the exemplary efforts of high school seniors within the county.
The Teen of the Week series commences in October and runs until the beginning of June. Each Friday, a student will be highlighted with a story and photo, detailing their work inside and outside the classroom.
“The accomplishments of our youth are at times overlooked in headlines for the politician that barks the loudest or the celebrity making a ruckus,” Brian Nalepa, publisher at The Indiana Gazette, said. “This program isn’t just about academic or athletic achievement. We want to acknowledge students with exceptional leadership skills, those that have overcome adversity, those maintaining a school and work balance and those who give back to our community by volunteering and supporting philanthropy efforts.”
Students will be nominated by their principals, counselors and teachers from participating schools, which include Indiana Area High School, Homer Center, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, ICTC, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley, Seeds of Faith, West Shamokin, Northern Cambria, United and Calvary Baptist.
All districts will have at least two opportunities to highlight a student.
Once all students have been recognized, a Teen of the Year will be selected as the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship, sponsored by Rosebud Mining Co., to use toward the continuation of their education.
“All of the employees at Rosebud want to see our family members, friends and fellow western Pennsylvanians prosper and do as good as they can in life,” said Jim Barker of Rosebud Mining Co. “A good start to that is doing well in school and being a good community member. We are honored to support all those students who are out there trying to do their best.”
“This program is long overdue, and we are proud to partner with Rosebud Mining in supporting this important initiative,” Nalepa said.