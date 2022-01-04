Indiana handed Mars (8-2, 2-1) its second loss of the season and first in conference play with a 47-29 victory in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 home game on Monday.
The Indians held the Fightin’ Planets to just 10 points in the first half. The 29-10 lead at halftime proved necessary as Mars outscored Indiana 19-18 in the final two periods.
Indiana was led by Hope Cook with 13 points and Eve Fiala with 12. Bella Antonacci added eight rebounds and three steals.
The Indians committed only eight turnovers.
“Defensively, we did a really good job,” Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “Hope, Bella and Mia just shut down their guards. That was a big difference in the game. They made only two 3-pointers, and one of those was banked in.”
Ava Black, a 6-foot-1 senior, had a game-high 15 points for Mars.
Indiana (5-2, 2-0) plays at Plum on Thursday.
UNITED 70, BISHOP McCORT 67: Five players scored in double digits as United outlasted Bishop McCort in a tight non-conference matchup.
The Lions had a 34-28 lead at halftime, but the Crushers mounted a comeback with 28-17 third quarter that gave Bishop McCort a 56-51 advantage. United mounted a comeback in the final frame 19-11.
Lauren Donelson scored a team-leading 19 points, sinking three 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Delaney Perrone poured in eight field goals and 17 points, while Jordyn Travis netted 11 points. Aleah Bevard and Mollee Fry tallied 10 points apiece.
Lexi Martin led Bishop McCort with 19 points.
United (7-2) welcomes West Shamokin (3-4) on Thursday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 46, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 37: Bryce Burkey recorded a double double as Cambria Heights (4-2) routed Central Cambria in a non-conference game.
The Highlanders outscored the Red Devils 10-2 in the first period and took an 18-8 lead into halftime. The 10-point gave Cambria Heights the cushion needed to take the game, as Central Cambria put up a 29-28 second half.
Burkey, a senior, scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double double. Maddie Bender netted 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers and going 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
Central Cambria was led by Hannah Ray with seven points.
Cambria Heights travels to Purchase Line (4-4) on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
BOYS
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 45, HOMER-CENTER 39: A 15-point third quarter propelled Northern Cambria (3-4) over Homer-Center (0-8) in a Heritage Conference game.
One point separated the Colts and Wildcats at halftime, with Homer-Center taking the 21-20 advantage. Northern Cambria doubled down in the third period, where six Colts scored points to grab a 35-27 lead. Homer-Center took the final quarter 12-10.
Three players scored in double digits for Northern Cambria. Senior point guard Zach Taylor scored 11, while Isak Kudlawiec and Peyton Meyers scored 10 apiece.
Jonah Arone had a game-high 14 points for Homer-Center.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday against Heritage Conference opponents. The Wildcats take on West Shamokin at home and the Colts head to Purchase Line.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 66, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 64: Cambria Heights completed a fourth-quarter comeback in a two-point game against Central Cambria.
The Red Devils took 34-31 advantage into halftime, thanks to an 18-15 first quarter. Central added to its lead with a 22-17 third period, but the Highlanders put up an 18-8 final quarter to snag the win.
Three highlanders scored in double digits. Bernie Whiteford led Cambria Heights with 18 points, while his twin brother Caleb Whiteford had 12. The twins went a collective 6-for-8 from the free throw line. Carter Lamb netted 16 points.
Hobbs Dill poured in a game-high 20 points for the Red Devils.
Cambria Heights heads to Marion Center on Wednesday.
MONDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Bellefonte 82, Hollidaysburg 71 Bellwood-Antis 59, Curwensville 44 Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Windber 55 Cambria Heights 66, Central Cambria 64 Conemaugh Valley 72, Rockwood 32 Greater Johnstown 63, Bishop Guilfoyle 61 Kane Area 46, Port Allegany 33 Karns City 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32 Plumstead Christian 55, Quakertown Christian 38 Tyrone 76, Clearfield 62 Williamsburg 61, West Branch 51
GIRLS
Avonworth 67, East Allegheny 25 Belle Vernon 52, Southmoreland 40 Blacklick Valley 63, Turkeyfoot Valley 37 California 61, Carmichaels 28 Cambria Heights 46, Central Cambria 37 Cambridge Springs 44, Seneca 20 Conneaut Area 55, Titusville 9 Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 28 Erie McDowell 39, Harbor Creek 32 Farrell 42, Mercer 35 Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 14 North Allegheny 46, Norwin 43 Penn-Trafford 45, Butler 40 Rochester 54, Cornell 27 Saegertown 53, Cochranton 23 Slippery Rock 31, Franklin 25 Southern Huntingdon 67, McConnellsburg 24 Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36 Union City 61, Youngsville 11 United 70, Bishop McCort 67 BOYS’ BOX SCORES
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 45, HOMER-CENTER 39
Northern Cambria — 45
Taylor 4 2-3 11, Kudlawiec 4 0-0 10, Myers 3 4-6 10, Wiewiora 1 1-2 3, Yahner 1 0-0 2, Dolansky 2 0-0 5, Dumm 1 2-2 4, Totals 16 9-13 45
Homer-Center — 39
Arone 5 4-4 14, Zenisek 1 0-0 3, Harper 1 0-0 2, Krejocic 2 2-2 6, Vitalie 2 0-0 5, Palmer 2 1-4 5, Hurd 0 0-1 0, Alexander 0 0-1 0, Dunn 1 2-2 4, Totals 14 9-14 39
Northern Cambria 9 11 15 10 — 45
Homer-Center 12 9 6 12 — 39
3-point field goals: Kudlawiec 2, Taylor, Dolansky, Zenisek, Vitalie.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 66, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 64
Central Cambria — 64
Dill 8 0-0 20, Little 4 0-0 11, Wyrwas 3 2-2 8, Ford 3 3-4 11, Koss 5 0-0 10, Westrick 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-0, Totals 25 5-6 64
Cambria Heights — 66
C.Whiteford 2 3-4 12, Wholaver 4 0-0 9, B.Whiteford 7 3-4 18, Horvath 1 0-0 2, Lamb 6 4-6 16, Rogal 0 0-0 0, Mazenko 4 0-0 9, Totals 26 10-14 66
Central Cambria 18 16 22 8 — 64
Cambria Heights 15 16 17 18 — 66
3-point field goals: Dill 4, Little 3, Ford 2, Mazenko, C.Whiteford, Wolaver, B.Whiteford. JV score: Central Cambria 58, 29 GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 46, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 37
Cambria Heights — 46
Burkey 4 6-9 15, Bender 3 2-2 10, Gaida 0 4-6 4, Vinglish 2 0-0 4, Kirsch 3 3-4 9, Storm 2 0-5 4, Totals 14 15-26 46
Central Cambria — 37
Soyka 2 0-3 4, Markcovich 3 0-0 6, Ray 2 3-4 7, Pablic 1 0-0 2, Kudlawiec 0 1-4 1, Sheehan 2 0-2 6, Totals 13 9-20 37
Cambria Heights 10 8 15 13 — 46
Central Cambria 2 6 11 18 — 37
3-point field goals: Bender 2, Sheehan 2, Burkey.
UNITED 70, BISHOP McCORT 67
Bishop McCort — 67
Shriver 2 0-0 5, Gallucci 5 0-2 12, Bair 5 3-4 13, Martin 7 4-5 19, Stephens 2 2-2 8, Beppler 2 2-2 7, Berkebile 1 0-0 3, Totals 24 11-15 67
United — 70
Silk 1 0-0 3, Travis 4 3-4 11, Donelson 6 4-4 19, Bevard 3 4-6 10, Fry 4 0-0 10, Perrone 8 1-3 17, Totals 26 12-17 70
Bishop McCort 15 13 28 11 — 67
United 20 14 17 19 — 70
3-point field goals: Donelson 3, Gallucci 2, Stephens 2, Fry, Shriver, Martin, Beppler, Berkebile, Silk.
BOWLING
MOHAWK LANES
INTER CITY MEN’S
Dec. 30
Keegan Haas 201-210-254-665, Josh Mottorn 232-661, Ray Nyland 222-623, Pat Gorslene 223-616, Brett Coulter 224-605, Dave Fish 220-600, Chad Barnhart 202-577, Bob Chambers 206-574, Bob McClelland 213-573, Ryan Simpson 214-563
WOMEN’S INDEPENDENT
Dec. 30
Gwen Reisinger 179-156-199-534, Arvilla Koren 188-502, Luana Coulter 178-464, Laurene Snyder 168-458, Paula Simpson 169-454, Ashlie Gallagher 158-443, Kim Geesey 158-438, Cheryl Flanders 148-424, Tanya Davis 148-406, Michelle Woody 169-402
THURSDAY MORNING INDIANS
Dec. 30