Indiana Road Runners to hold races
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct two races in the coming weeks.
The Run with the Deer Flies 25K and 15K trail races will be held Sunday, July 25, at 8 a.m.
Runners should expect a fun and challenging experience with a mix of single-track trails, pipeline roads, hills and creek crossings.
Both races start and finish at the Seph Mack Scout Camp near Penn Run.
Go to www.indianaroadrunners.com to download a race application. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Run with the Deer Flies 25K & 15K.”
For information, contact Darryl Walker at (724) 422-8388 or dwalker100k@gmail.com.
The Run for the Trail 7K Run and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in Dilltown. Registration opens at 4 p.m.
The first half of 7K run will take place on quiet country roads, and the last 2 miles will be on the Ghost Town Trail.
The 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held on a nearby section of the Ghost Town Trail.
Proceeds benefit Indiana County Parks and Trails.
Go to www.indianaroadrunners.com to download a race application. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Run for the Trail 7K.”
For information, contact Dan Pajak at (724) 840-5961 or d.pajak@yahoo.com.