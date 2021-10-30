Joshua Kratsa is unopposed for council on the Democratic ballot in Ward 1, while no Republican filed for the seat.
However, Jason Beatty is seeking write-in support with the backing of Citizens for a Better Indiana, a political action committee pushing Republican candidates for various offices in Indiana Borough.
“I decided to run for borough council because I want to support efforts to attract residents, businesses and resources to our community,” Kratsa said. “After years of visiting friends in Indiana for various community events, my family and I moved here from the Pittsburgh area. I believe that Indiana is an inclusive and welcoming community. I hope to help others see what a great place it is to live and work. I also want to represent my neighbors and hear more about their needs and concerns.”
Kratsa and his wife have, as he put it, “four children, two dogs and two cats.”
“I’ve worked in property management and as a contractor for years,” Kratsa said. “My wife and I are opening a Free Store here in Indiana to offer material/surplus/donated items to community members in need. I want to be part of ongoing creative efforts in our community.”
Beatty was born and raised on his family farm in White Township and graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1998. After graduation, he began his management career with Lowe’s Home Improvement, where he was a store manager in the Philadelphia/New Jersey market for nine years. In early 2012, Jason left Lowe’s to operate his own construction business, focusing on interior renovations.
In the fall of 2012, Beatty moved back to Indiana with his three sons, Damian, Carson, and Braylon, and worked locally for a friend’s landscaping business. In 2017, Jason joined the team at Nitterhouse Masonry Products, based in Chambersburg, as a product manager overseeing four states of a dealer network and construction projects.
In his spare time, Beatty is president of the Indiana Youth Mat Club (wrestling), coaches Indiana Youth Lacrosse, helps with Indiana Youth Football, and volunteers for outreach projects and the children’s ministry at Summit Church.
“I am actively involved in many areas and am readily available for any borough resident,” Beatty said. “I want to see our town continue to grow and improve and make it a designation for businesses to thrive.”
Kratsa said he can be reached directly at kratsaforborocouncil@gmail.com. Beatty can be reached through his Facebook page.