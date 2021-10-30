Three of those on the ballot in the spring Democratic primary for Indiana Borough Council in Ward 2 are on the ballot Tuesday, two Democratic incumbents, and a challenger who won write-in support for the Republican nod.
Donald Lancaster, 65, council’s public safety chairman, and Gerald Smith, 46, council’s vice president and public works chairman, are taking on Jesse Collier, 28, and Shavonne Arthurs, 37.
Arthurs has made her mark as an educator about criminal justice.
“I decided to run because I love our town,” Arthurs said. “My husband (Jason Stiteler) and I chose to stay in Indiana to raise our son. We value the area and enjoy the small, tight-knit community.”
She’s an assistant professor of criminal justice at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, following a stint as an advisement and teaching assistant at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Voters should choose me because I promise to have the interests of the community at heart when making decisions,” Arthurs said. “There are many unique characteristics and opinions in our community, which is what makes Indiana special. I have passion and community investment needed to push the borough down a positive path for the future.”
She also has served as secretary for the Northeastern Association of Criminal Justice Sciences and president of the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Justice Educators. She also is for the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences chair of the Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship section and the treasurer/secretary for the Drug and Alcohol Abuse section.
“Within the boards I serve on, I have balanced budgets, planned events, organized newsletters, and ran social media pages,” Arthurs said.
“Additionally, I teach statistics, so I am a numbers person. All of these skills can strongly contribute to council dynamics, along with my love and vested interest for our local community.”
Collier, 28, who was the only name on the spring GOP ballot in Ward 2, has sales and business management experience.
“Spending six years as a sales consultant has helped me to recognize many things about myself as well as the people that I have assisted,” Collier said. “One core principle that has allowed me to find success in sales is honesty. Whether or not a deal is made, the gesture of honesty is always appreciated. When honesty is recognized a bond is built through trust. People genuinely appreciate it. Each time a person reaches out to me several years later or has decided to refer another person to me, it is a reflection of that bond. It is something that I value very much.”
He wants to help ensure that the duties of borough council are handled responsibly, and he stresses a commitment to honesty.
“I have made a living and built a reputation around it,” Collier said. “I intend to work toward unity and progress for the residence of Ward 2.”
Collier finds his run has been an amazing opportunity to become more familiar with his neighborhood.
“I am very grateful for the experience,” Collier said. “The support has been so inspiring. If elected I will make sure to help work towards an efficient and more transparent council. I promise to serve with the best interests of this community in mind.”
Lancaster grew up in Rostraver Township, in the mid-Mon Valley; lived in Kingston, Jamaica, while his family was in the Peace Corps; has degrees from Penn State and Duquesne; has worked as a special education teacher; and he’s done therapy groups on an in-patient psychiatric ward at two hospitals.
Lancaster and his wife, Faye Bradwick, are very active in town, starting a Thai restaurant on South Seventh Street in 2014 and helping to open the Pan Asia Café on Oct. 12.
“We also have donated $15,000, spread over three years starting in 2020, to the borough’s Shade Tree Commission to further the planting and maintenance of trees in the borough,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster is in his eighth year on council. He is on the steering committee with the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force; the Indiana County Stormwater Educational Partnership; Indiana Area Collaborative Team (I-ACT), the Blairsville-Indiana Council of Governments, and the Advisory Board for the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority.
“I, as chair of the Public Safety Committee, am extremely fortunate to be able to work with (Police Chief Justin) Schawl,” Lancaster said. “We have developed a good working relationship in which we discuss ways of making the borough and the police department better.”
“I want to address the issues of empty houses and storefronts,” he said. “This has become a big issue with the decrease in student enrollment at IUP and the cutback of faculty and support staff.”
He sees Indiana as a place where one can live while working for businesses elsewhere — including four people he knows who have ties to companies in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Since COVID has enable people to work from home, I would like the borough to explore marketing our community as a great place to affordably live and raise a family,” Lancaster said. “I want to address the continuing problem of the flooding of the creeks in the borough. The borough has developed a plan to deal with this problem, but it continues to be an issue due to lack of money available to remediate our creek systems.”
Smith is seeking a third term as a borough councilman.
“I am proud of my service on borough council and my role in helping to form the vision of this community,” Smith said in a spring profile. “I first became interested in this service eight years ago, when it seemed that Indiana was ready for a shift in vision. The arts and cultural festivals that have established themselves in the last eight years, like the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, are the result of an enormous amount of community effort, and new leadership ready to say yes.”
Smith has a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in mathematics and philosophy, and is a math teacher in the Indiana Area School District.
In Indiana, Smith said, he has maintained a number of priorities, and looks forward to continuing to expand on these in a new term, including providing opportunities for the business district to thrive; leading collaborations with local stakeholders such as Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Indiana Inc.; communicating to residents and beyond about important issues facing our community, and opportunities for community building; and demonstrating sustainable, state-of-the-art practices in the community’s storm water and sewer system infrastructure.
“In addition, I look forward to maintaining and improving policies to ensure that we are a Welcoming Community,” Smith said.
Smith said he most enjoys spending time with his family, Dr. Amanda Poole, and children, Griffin, 12, and Zuzu, 10, bicycling, spending time outdoors, travel and thinking of creative solutions to old problems.