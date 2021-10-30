One incumbent and three newcomers are on Tuesday’s ballot for council from Indiana’s Ward 3.
“I’m proud to have had the chance to help make a difference here in Indiana,” said incumbent Democrat Betsy Sarneso.
“I’d like to continue with the good work we’re doing on our aging infrastructure, especially storm water management. I’ll continue a hold on unnecessary taxes and always seek better transparency in borough decisions and finances.”
“I am a United States veteran,” said Republican challenger Luke DeBuyser. “I served six years in the Navy on a fast attack submarine. I am a local business owner with a vested interest in the town thriving and growing. The better the borough does, as well as the entire county, the better my business will do.”
Republican nominee Don L. Hanni is an attorney, including a role as associate general counsel for Diamond Drug Inc.
“I am running to help bring back a sense of community that seems all but lost to time,” Hanni said on the “Citizens for a Better Indiana” website. “The sort of community where you know your neighbors by name and everyone is committed to seeing the neighborhood and its residents prosper.”
Sarneso’s running mate, Kaela A. Cardarella, is a doctoral student in sociology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a part-time adult education instructor for ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
Cardarella could not be reached by The Indiana Gazette, but on her LinkedIn page she relates, “While currently enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, I have raised money for the Krista Cverchko Scholarship — a local scholarship I was lucky enough to receive for students involved in music in the community. I initiated the fundraiser titled “Because I Knew You,” a concert and basket party, to give back. Each year with help from donations from local businesses, over a thousand dollars was raised each year.”
She also pointed to her volunteer work through Heartland Hospice providing music enrichment for hospice patients.
“Through this experience,” she wrote, “I’ve kept my time spent with patients confidential, learned patience, and communication skills.”
Sarneso is a native of the Scranton area who came to Indiana for IUP.
“After completing my degrees and leaving for work, I was excited to move back in 2003,” Sarneso said. “My husband and I chose to live in the borough and raise our daughter here because we value the small, welcoming community.”
DeBuyser was born in 1986 in Rochester, N.Y., but moved around a lot as a child. After his time in the Navy DeBuyser attended WyoTech and started working in the gas fields.
In 2011, Luke started a business, Luke’s Landscaping and Tree Service Co., and has been busy providing landscaping and snow removal services to Indiana and the surrounding areas. Today he lives in Indiana with his wife, Nicole, and two foster sons.
“I have strong ties to my church and have no plans to move outside the borough for the foreseeable future,” DeBuyser said.
“I am committed to both putting the needs of the local community first, but I am also committed to the transparency required to let the people of this town have faith in the process once again. People do not trust our local representatives. I plan to change that.”
Hanni lives in Indiana with his fiancé, Hanna Allen, and their children Iris and Don Lucca.
“I believe the people of Indiana deserve a local government that puts its residents first,” Hanni posted. “As such, I was greatly disappointed with the council’s formal endorsement of (the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative), its attempt to fine residents for walking outside without a mask, and its ever-increasing taxes disguised as fees or fines for trash removal, parking, permits, and the like. If we had a sense of community like there was years ago, our local government couldn’t, in good conscience, support measures (like these), which have such a direct and immediate detrimental impact on its residents.”
Sarneso said she wants to continue a hold on unnecessary taxes, and to always seek better transparency in borough decisions and finances.
“I support our police, fire and emergency services,” Sarneso said. “I’m proud that we brought the Hoodlebug Trail to Downtown and renovated the historic Community Building through 90 percent outside grant money. I’ll continue to engage in the ongoing work to increase livability, keeping the borough as a good and attractive place to live, own a business, and visit.”
Sarneso said the challenges facing Indiana can be overcome by a combination of compromise and hard work, something she said she’s prepared to do.
DeBuyser said he believes his business background gives him skills to help further develop transparency and help streamline processes to make them more efficient.