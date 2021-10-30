Tamara Collazzo, Republican nominee for Indiana Borough Council in Ward 4, could win election Tuesday.
“I have always wanted to get more involved in the community and, having been disappointed by some of the things I have seen and heard locally within the past year, I decided to run for Indiana Borough Council in order to be a voice of the residents and further promote our wonderful community in order to attract more families and businesses to come here,” Collazzo said.
If she doesn’t net a majority of Ward 4 votes, the winner may not be known until council reorganizes in January.
Collazzo’s Democratic opponent officially is Sara Stewart, who was nominated in the spring. However, she later resigned from borough council because she moved into White Township.
She did so after the deadline for a candidate to withdraw from Tuesday’s ballot, so Democrats in the borough decided to campaign for her — with the hope that she’ll win and council will replace her when it reorganizes with Dr. Mary Lou Zanich, the interim councilwoman chosen after Stewart’s resignation.
“Had it been possible, I would have taken the necessary steps to have my name on the ballot,” said Zanich, a retired educator whose roles included being president of the board of trustees at Indiana Free Library and interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The postcard sent out urging votes for Stewart quotes Zanich:
“I have lived in the Fourth Ward for 40 years. I am committed to preserving those things that make Indiana a great community to live and work in and to working together to meet the challenges we will confront in the future.”
Another Fourth Ward councilor, Kaycee Newell, nominated Collazzo when council sought to replace Stewart earlier this fall.
Fourth Ward Councilman Jonathan Warnock seconded that nomination — then nominated Zanich with Third Ward Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor providing the second.
Collazzo had to go up for a vote first. Council President Dr. Peter Broad, Vice President Gerald Smith, and councilors Ben Ford, Donald Lancaster, Sean McDaniel, Sara Steelman and Taylor voted no, while McQuown, Newell and Warnock voted yes.
Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso was absent.
Zanich received yes votes from Broad, Smith, Ford, Lancaster, McDaniel, Steelman, Taylor and Warnock, while McQuown and Newell voted no.
Collazzo said she moved into the community from New Jersey. Wanting to move to a more rural area, she threw a dart at a map 12 years ago and moved her family to Marion Center.
She took a job as an emergency medical technician with Citizens’ Ambulance and, as she put it, “fell in love with the way of life in Indiana County. Everything was laid back, people were nice, there were plenty of churches and social activities, and the Marion Center School District offered a great education and extracurricular activities for her kids.”
However, missing some aspects of city life, Collazzo moved to Indiana three years ago and has enjoyed volunteering at the Indiana Area School District, sports programs, church and the animal shelter.
She is employed by Medical Transport Solutions and resides in Indiana with her family, dogs and cats.
“Now is the time to do more and I look forward to meeting as many residents in Ward 4 in the months ahead,” Collazzo said.