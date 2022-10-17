The Leader’s Circle will announce recipients of the ATHENA Award and Male and Female Civic Leader of the Year at a dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Indiana Country Club.
The event is open to the community, but reservations are required and must be made on the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County website at www.indianacountylead erscircle.com. The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through the three awards programs.
“The Leader’s Circle awards program is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and honor the outstanding volunteers here in Indiana County,” said Sherry Renosky, chairwoman of the 2022 Leader’s Circle committee.
“It also brings awareness of the incredible amount of service that is happening here. Our community is truly rich with individuals who give of their time and talents to make Indiana County a better place, and the Leader’s Circle committee is proud to continue the tradition of recognizing these outstanding men and women.”
All nominee bios were written by Kylie Jasper and photos were taken by Kris Mellinger.
Since 2015, Leader Circle of Indiana County has used a panel of judges from outside of Indiana County either from another county in Pennsylvania or another state. Each category (ATHENA, Male and Female Civic) is judged this way.