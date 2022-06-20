The definition of a democracy is “a system of government, organization or group where decisions are controlled by the majority of members.” All of us living in Pennsylvania believe that our representative democracy guarantees that we can participate successfully in such a system.
But the state government of Pennsylvania doesn’t work that way. A small group can kill any popular bipartisan bill put forth in either chamber. Only majority party leaders and committee chairs can bring a bill to a vote. If our Indiana County legislators are not in one of those coveted positions, their efforts to solve local problems may never see the light of day.
Sadly, this system leaves us with one of the least productive state legislatures in the country. Nationwide, state legislatures pass about 20 percent of the bills introduced in each session. In Pennsylvania, it’s only about 7 percent.
There’s nothing in our state constitution to require this unequal distribution of power. It’s the rules by which the legislature operates, which are set by the party in power, at the beginning of each session. If that’s so, why can’t they just change those rules?
Well, the first vote taken in the session, every two years, is to prohibit legislators from changing the rules. No updates, no improvements and no bipartisan measures can be proposed after that. Democracy is cut out of the picture.
Our state system would seem to be better described as “a small group of people having control over an institution.” That’s the definition of an oligarchy.
It’s past time to let our legislators know that we want them to adopt rules that strengthen democracy and are fair to all elected representatives — and all their constituents.
Let’s fix Harrisburg.
Sid Reger
Indiana