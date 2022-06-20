Indiana University of Pennsylvania has hired Noreen Herlihy as the fifth head women’s soccer coach in program history, Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli announced Monday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Noreen to our IUP family and cannot wait to watch her build on our women’s soccer tradition,” said Garzarelli. “We had an extensive national search and Noreen quickly rose to the top of a highly qualified group of candidates with her championship-level résumé. We were attracted to her exceptional career experiences, both at the Division I and Division II levels, which included establishing a winning culture within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“She truly embodies the student-athlete experience, and I am confident that under her leadership, Noreen will take our women’s soccer program to the next level.”
Herlihy comes to Indiana boasting 325 victories over a combined 32 years as a head coach at the collegiate level. Most recently she led the women’s soccer program at the University of Akron from 2015-21, guiding the Zips to three Mid-American Conference tournament appearances.
“I am very excited to join the IUP Athletics family,” said Herlihy. “I would like to thank President Michael Driscoll, Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli, and everyone in the hiring process for entrusting me with leading the women’s soccer program. From day one, Todd’s genuine care and support in wanting the best for the Crimson Hawks’ program was very evident. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get started.”
“I am very much looking forward to meeting the players in person in pre-season. I know Coach Heder and he has done a great job over the years being the bedrock of this program. I am humbled to take over the reins and add my own flair moving forward. It is a league I am familiar with and have had success in, and now eager to join up with the team in August.”